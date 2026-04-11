Five Best Fits for Oregon Safety Dillon Thieneman Before the 2026 NFL Draft

Former Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman will enter the 2026 NFL Draft after an impressive 2025 season with the Oregon Ducks and an equally impressive 2026 NFL Combine.

With Thieneman earning a first-round draft grade by multiple outlets, there are five teams that should make selecting him with their first-round pick a priority.

Dallas Cowboys

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys should absolutely make Dillon Thieneman a priority in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Cowboys hold the No. 20 overall pick in the upcoming draft, and it is possible Thieneman will still be available by the time they are on the clock.

The Cowboys had statistically one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL in the 2025 season. Dallas allowed the most passing touchdowns of any team with 35, and allowed 251.1 passing yards per game. Throw the fact that the Cowboys were dead last on third-down efficiency, and Dillon Thieneman becomes a no-brainer draft pick that can transform the Dallas defense for years to come.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) runs on to the field before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are another team that should seriously consider Thieneman. The Steelers have the No. 21 pick and desperately need help in the secondary. The Steelers 2025 defensive statistics leave a lot to be desired, as they allowed 243 passing yards per game while also allowing 30 passing touchdowns. If Thieneman is selected by the Steelers, he would join former Oregon Duck defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

Cincinnati Bengals

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman helps inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher warm up during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals should look to Dillon Thieneman to boost their secondary in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Bengals will have a better chance than the Cowboys and Steelers to land him, as they select at No. 10 in the upcoming draft. If former Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is still available for the Bengals, they may select him over Thieneman, but Thieneman would bring a physical presence to Cincinnati that has been missing over the years.

The Bengals allowed 233 passing yards per game in 2025 and allowed 33 passing touchdowns. The Bengals offense is one of the best in the league, and Thieneman could help raise the level of the defense to complement the high-powered offense.

Chicago Bears

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears could be an interesting landing spot for Thieneman. The Bears struggled on the defensive end in 2025, allowing 227 passing yards per game and 275 passing yards per playoff game. The Bears allowed 32 passing touchdowns in the regular season and another four in the playoffs. The Bears select at No. 25 in the first round of the upcoming draft.

Kansas City Chiefs

Another team that could make a move for Thieneman in the 2026 NFL Draft is the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs hold the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft. Thieneman would bring a physical presence to the Kansas City defense as well as a high football IQ.

Whichever team drafts Thieneman will instantly see a boost to their defensive production. Thieneman has been projected to be a day-one draft pick, and all five teams above will have a realistic opportunity at making him their first-round pick.