Elite Safety Recruit Malaki Taufoou Announces Decision Between Oregon, Cal

EUGENE, Ore. – Another Oregon Ducks recruiting target announced his commitment in May after listing the Pacific Northwest program among his finalists.

Like the success coach Dan Lanning and the program had with the offensive line recruiting announcements, things swung in their favor once again with three-star safety Malakai Taufoou’s decision, who announced his decision on the Rivals YouTube channel.

Three-Star Safety Malakai Taufoou Announces Recruiting Decision

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Taufoou decided between the Ducks, the California Golden Bears, the Washington Huskies, the BYU Cougars and the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Golden Bears were for a long time considered the favorites in the recruiting race to land the in-state recruit, but Oregon has gained momentum this spring.

The elite recruit is ranked No. 38 at his position and the No. 436 recruit nationally by Rivals. He cited the Ducks’ development and the opportunity to step out of his comfort zone as the big factors in his decision during the announcement with Rivals.

Dan Lanning Wins Recruiting Battle vs. Tosh Lupoi

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning, left, and Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi discus their game plan during the game against Oklahoma State. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks’ former defensive coordinator, Tosh Lupoi, is shaping up to be a formidable foe in recruiting. Lupoi’s Cal squad is pursuing similar targets to Oregon in the state of California, with the Eugene team winning this round.

Between the Golden Bears, the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins, the California programs are reclaiming their advantage with in-state recruits in the 2027 recruiting cycle. There were some concerns that the Ducks wouldn’t be able to have the same success they’ve had in years past with targets from California, with those teams on the rise, which makes Taufoou’s decision more notable.

Oregon Ducks Safety Future

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The starting safety position has been a carousel for the Ducks in recent years. Dillon Thieneman starred at the position in 2025 as a transfer, but played his way to a first-round NFL Draft selection.

Lanning secured another standout Big Ten transfer in the offseason with the addition of Koi Perich. If Perich has a breakout season like many expect him to in 2026, he could have the same fate as Thieneman and be one-and-done for Oregon.

Peyton Woodyard and Aaron Flowers are among the returners in the safety room entering 2026, who may also compete for a starting role. They could be back in 2027 and provide the team with stability.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lanning also has redshirt freshman Trey McNutt as a long-term option at safety that Ducks fans have long been excited about. He missed 2025 due to injury, but is set to make his debut in the fall after catching fans’ attention in the Spring Game.

The Ducks may elect to look in the transfer portal again next spring in search of their next star safety, given the success they’ve had. If they do rely solely on internal development, they have Taufoou, McNutt, as well as 2026 five-star Jett Washington, and secured another commitment from 2027 four-star safety Semaj Stanford.

The 2027 recruiting cycle is far from over. Lanning and the program might still push hard to get an additional safety commitment, either from one of their uncommitted targets or via a recruiting flip.

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