Safety Koi Perich Opens Up About Transfer to Oregon Ducks

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Koi Perich arrives in Eugene looking to make a difference on the Ducks' defense in their first season under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton.

Oregon enters the 2026 season in pursuit of its first national championship in program history, and the defense, under Perich’s leadership, will play a significant role in making the dreams of millions of Ducks fans come true.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here’s everything Perich said during his first media appearance at Oregon, including what went into his decision to transfer to Oregon after two seasons with Minnesota.

What Made Him Want to Come to Oregon:

“Going into the portal, I just really wanted to be on a national contending team. Oregon has been in the College Football Playoff, I’m pretty sure every year, they are obviously a winning program. Dillon (Thieneman), he’s going to be a first-round pick, just hoping to do what he did and do it in my version.”

On Experience At Autzen Last Season With Minnesota:

“Coming into Autzen, obviously, we got blown out, but it was really fun. The atmosphere was crazy. My parents, my aunt, and my uncle they all said this was their favorite game with all the fans and how interactive they are with the game. It was the 'Shout.' They really loved that.”

Conversations With Dylan Raiola On Coming From a Big Ten Rival:

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets the team as the walk into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

“I have not really. I've really just connected with the guys that are here. The room that we have right now is awesome. I think we’re all very close and it's a lot of fun.”

Versatility on Defense:

“Anything the defense wants me to do, I’ll do it. I’d like to think I’m very versatile. I think I can play any position on the football field. Whatever coach Hampton or coach Lanning wants me to do, I’ll do it.”

What He Brings to Oregon's Defense:

“I just I’m my own player. Obviously, Dillon’s a very special player. He’s going to be a first-round draft pick, but just doing what I do well and then trying to promote my strengths.”

On Success Of Past Oregon Transfers Factored Into His Decision:

“I don’t think I looked into it that very much. I just stuck to my process of what I really wanted. What I was really looking forward to, and ultimately, Oregon checked all the boxes for me, and that’s why I chose to come here.”

Where His Hard Work Ethic Comes From:

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) celebrates against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

“I think coming from a super small town, you just got to work hard just to even get your name out there. Just coming in each and every day with the mindset that you need to get better and just keep on working. Just like we’ve been saying, the microscope, just looking through that every once and a while, you look at the telescope, just getting better each and every day.”

Young Players On Defense:

“It’s super special, man, from top to down. I mean, we've got playmakers all over. From Zach (Grisham), who’s our oldest guy. I think that’s our only senior all the way to Washington, these guys are all making plays as they’ve just come in, and it’s very special.”

Impressions Of Dante Moore:

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I noticed as soon as I got here, he had command of the team. He’s really got command, and he really leads the team with a presence, and you could feel it even in his first practice. He’s going to be a top draft pick just by the ball. I mean, it comes out different with his hands, and ultimately he’s a great leader, and we’re going to ride him this year, and we’re going to do good.”

On Playing Special Teams:

“It’s like I said with my versatility. I think I can play any position on the field. I feel like special teams is a very important part of the game. I love special teams, and whatever coach Lorig wants me to do again, I’ll do it.”

Being Outside His Home State:

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) warms up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

“That was one of the biggest things I was looking forward to going to the portal. I just wanted to get out of my comfort zone. I feel like you grow the most when you’re out of it and being super far away from home. This is my first time, obviously. Just getting up each and every day. I feel like it was a different mindset for me because I’m not comfortable, and when you’re uncomfortable, you grow the best.”

Playing All Three Phases:

“I’m just here to play defense. That’s what I want to do. I think defense is the best side of the game. You get to hit people, so that’s what I want to do. Obviously, special teams is part of that. I mean, 90 percent of the players on special teams are defenders.”

Oregon Wide Receiver Core:

“Just a bunch of dogs, man. I mean, they’re all super fast, got great hands, twitchy, and they make plays.”

On Ryan Switzer:

“I was never really a big college guy coming out of anything. I knew of him. I think I’ve watched a couple of things on him. He’s a very special player. I think he was really good at returning and was at North Carolina, a great player.”

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