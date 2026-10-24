FanDuel Promo Code for UFC 333: Get Up to $350 in Bonus Bets

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for seven consecutive days to get up to $350 in bonus bets.

UFC 333 brings championship-level action to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Oct. 24, and there's no better time to join FanDuel Sportsbook. New users can claim up to $350 in bonus bets with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Whether you're backing Alexander Volkanovski to defend his featherweight title or eyeing the Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili trilogy, you'll have plenty of sportsbook promos to enhance your wagering experience.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Works for UFC 333

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim—just sign up and you're ready to go. Here's how it works: place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any betting market, and FanDuel will issue you $50 in bonus bets, whether your bet wins or loses. You can repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize your welcome offer, earning up to $350 in total bonus bets.

Your bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance, giving you a full week to deploy them on UFC 333 matchups or other events. Keep in mind that the bonus stake itself is not returned in your winnings—only the profit counts as withdrawable cash. For example, if you use a $50 bonus bet on Volkanovski at even odds and win, you'll pocket $50 in winnings, but the original $50 bonus doesn't come back to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets if your bet wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to reach the $350 maximum.

Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours) from issuance.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus for UFC 333

Follow these steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus and start betting on the Volkanovski vs. Evloev main event:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and sign up for a new account. Verify your identity and complete the account setup process. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the UFC 333 betting markets and place a $5 wager on any matchup. Receive your first $50 bonus bet immediately, regardless of the outcome. Repeat steps 4 and 5 for the next four days to accumulate up to $350 in bonus bets.

For a comprehensive breakdown of FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional Promotions and Boosts at FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel regularly rolls out ongoing promotions and betting boosts for both new and existing users. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, explore the app's Promotions section to discover daily specials, parlay boosts, and event-specific offers tied to UFC 333 and beyond. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value on future fights and sporting events.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.