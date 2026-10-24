Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code SIBONUS350: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash for UFC 333

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

UFC 333 brings championship-level action to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Oct. 24, and it's the perfect time to claim a welcome offer from Fanatics. New bettors can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS350 to unlock $350 in FanCash after placing an initial $20 wager. The card features Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight title against undefeated Movsar Evloev, plus a bantamweight trilogy bout between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili that promises fireworks.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for UFC 333

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $350 in FanCash over seven days, but you'll need to meet specific requirements to unlock the full bonus. After registering with promo code SIBONUS350 and depositing at least $10, you must place a qualifying bet of $20 or more at odds of minus-500 or longer within your first week. Once you hit that initial wager, you'll earn $50 in FanCash daily for seven consecutive days, totaling $350.

Here's what makes this offer valuable for UFC 333: imagine you bet $20 on Volkanovski to win the main event at minus-200 odds. If the champ secures victory, your bet wins and you pocket profit on top of your daily FanCash rewards. If the result doesn't go your way, you still receive $50 in FanCash each day for a week, giving you additional opportunities to wager on other UFC fights or sports. The key is that each day's $50 reward expires 24 hours after it's issued, so you'll want to use it quickly.

Important terms and conditions to know:

This offer is only available to new users who don't already have a Fanatics account.

You must enter promo code SIBONUS350 during registration to activate the bonus.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Your initial qualifying bet must be $20 or more at odds of minus-500 or longer.

The FanCash bonus is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

This offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY (not available in New York).

When exploring sportsbook promos , you'll find that Fanatics' structure rewards consistent daily engagement. With UFC 333 serving as your entry point, you can use your initial $20 bet on the Volkanovski-Evloev main event or any other fight on the card, then leverage your daily FanCash rewards throughout the week on additional UFC matchups or other sports.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for UFC 333

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before UFC 333 kicks off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday:

Visit Fanatics Sportsbook and create a new account, entering promo code SIBONUS350 during registration. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a bet of $20 or more on any sports market with odds of minus-500 or longer within seven days of signing up. Return daily for the next seven days and place a qualifying bet each day to earn $50 in FanCash, which expires 24 hours after it's issued.

For a deeper dive into what Fanatics offers, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review to see how the platform stacks up against competitors.

Additional promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and placed bets on UFC 333, Fanatics continues rewarding loyalty through ongoing promotions. The sportsbook regularly rolls out daily boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers that existing users can access anytime. To discover what's currently available, simply navigate to the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, where you'll find updated deals tailored to upcoming events and your betting preferences. This ensures you always have fresh opportunities to maximize your wagering experience beyond your initial sign-up bonus.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.