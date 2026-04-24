Oregon Ducks Add New Spring Game Guest Coach To Replace Bo Nix
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The Oregon Ducks have announced a change to one of their guest coaches for Saturday's spring game with Denver Broncos quarterback and former Oregon star Bo Nix no longer able to attend. As a result, the Ducks announced that current Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell will replace Nix as one of the guest coaches for the Combat Ducks.
Oregon Ducks Reveal New Guest Coach for Spring Game
Now, Sewell and New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux will be facing off against fellow former Ducks and guest coaches in Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Tez Johnson and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.
Nix's reason for not being able to attend Oregon's spring game has not been revealed, but Nix and his wife Izzy Nix had their first child in February, and the couple announced the news in March. Juggling becoming a new parent as well as rehabbing a broken ankle puts a lot on to Nix's plate before having to report to offseason activities with the Broncos.
The Oregon football program's social media account announced the news, and sent a heartfelt message to the former Ducks quarterback:
"We’re bummed you won’t be able to make it but can’t wait to see you back in Eugene soon," reads the post.
Even without Nix there, his family will still be represented thanks to Johnson coaching the Fighting Ducks alongside Lenoir.
Oregon Releases Spring Game Rosters
On Friday, the Ducks revealed the respective rosters for the spring game.
The Combat Ducks will be wearing black, led by quarterback Dante Moore, wide receiver Dakorien Moore, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, to name a few.
Alongside Sewell and Thibodeaux as guest coaches, the Combat Ducks have members Oregon's coaching staff on their team, including offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai, and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.
The Fighting Ducks will be wearing white and will be led by quarterback Dylan Raiola, wide receiver Evan Stewart, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington, and cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.
Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton will be one of the Fighting Ducks' defensive coaches while wide receivers coach Ross Douglas will be helping with the offense.
What to Watch During Oregon's Spring Game
With both the Ducks roster and coaching staff split up, Oregon coach Dan Lanning appears to be maximizing the opportunities for his players and staff.
Offensive linemen will likely be rotated throughout the game, but some Ducks to keep an eye on include Gernorris Wilson and Fox Crader on the Fighting Ducks. Meanwhile, the Combat Ducks offensive line could feature some breakout performances from Douglas Utu or Trent Ferguson.
Oregon running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. were placed onto separate teams, but newcomers to the running back room like Tradarian Ball and Simeon Price will have their opportunity to impress the Autzen crowd.
On the other side of the ball, will safety Trey McNutt make his return after breaking his leg before the 2025 season? Additionally, transfer safeties Koi Perich and Carl Williams IV will be making their debuts in Autzen Stadium.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.