Oregon Ducks Add New Spring Game Guest Coach To Replace Bo Nix

The Oregon Ducks have announced a change to one of their guest coaches for Saturday's spring game with Denver Broncos quarterback and former Oregon star Bo Nix no longer able to attend. As a result, the Ducks announced that current Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell will replace Nix as one of the guest coaches for the Combat Ducks.

Oregon Ducks Reveal New Guest Coach for Spring Game

Now, Sewell and New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux will be facing off against fellow former Ducks and guest coaches in Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Tez Johnson and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) looks at the score board during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Nix's reason for not being able to attend Oregon's spring game has not been revealed, but Nix and his wife Izzy Nix had their first child in February, and the couple announced the news in March. Juggling becoming a new parent as well as rehabbing a broken ankle puts a lot on to Nix's plate before having to report to offseason activities with the Broncos.

The Oregon football program's social media account announced the news, and sent a heartfelt message to the former Ducks quarterback:

"We’re bummed you won’t be able to make it but can’t wait to see you back in Eugene soon," reads the post.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) calls an audible during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Even without Nix there, his family will still be represented thanks to Johnson coaching the Fighting Ducks alongside Lenoir.

Oregon Releases Spring Game Rosters

On Friday, the Ducks revealed the respective rosters for the spring game.

The Combat Ducks will be wearing black, led by quarterback Dante Moore, wide receiver Dakorien Moore, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, to name a few.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a media availability on April 7, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alongside Sewell and Thibodeaux as guest coaches, the Combat Ducks have members Oregon's coaching staff on their team, including offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai, and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.

The Fighting Ducks will be wearing white and will be led by quarterback Dylan Raiola, wide receiver Evan Stewart, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington, and cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton will be one of the Fighting Ducks' defensive coaches while wide receivers coach Ross Douglas will be helping with the offense.

What to Watch During Oregon's Spring Game

With both the Ducks roster and coaching staff split up, Oregon coach Dan Lanning appears to be maximizing the opportunities for his players and staff.

Combat Ducks ⚫️ vs. ⚪️ Fighting Ducks



Who are you rolling with tomorrow? #GoDucks



👉 https://t.co/csXvZwHomu pic.twitter.com/yMbbgHuNzI — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 24, 2026

Offensive linemen will likely be rotated throughout the game, but some Ducks to keep an eye on include Gernorris Wilson and Fox Crader on the Fighting Ducks. Meanwhile, the Combat Ducks offensive line could feature some breakout performances from Douglas Utu or Trent Ferguson.

Oregon running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. were placed onto separate teams, but newcomers to the running back room like Tradarian Ball and Simeon Price will have their opportunity to impress the Autzen crowd.

On the other side of the ball, will safety Trey McNutt make his return after breaking his leg before the 2025 season? Additionally, transfer safeties Koi Perich and Carl Williams IV will be making their debuts in Autzen Stadium.

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