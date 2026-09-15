Former Oregon Star Calls Out the Ducks' Biggest Flaws
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The No. 21 Oregon Ducks enter the week of Sept. 14 overhearing the Oklahoma State result still.
Fans became irate over the then-ranked No. 6 Ducks falling to a past an 0-1 Big 12 team. Let alone a team the Ducks manhandled 69-3 in Eugene one year ago. Now the Ducks dropped down to No. 21 following the stunning 39-31 loss in Stillwater.
Fans and analysts aren't the only ones who became critical of the Ducks' performance. Even Oregon alums have called out some flaws, particularly ex-edge rusher from the late 2010s era Bryson Young.
Ex-Oregon Edge Rusher Points Out Big Flaw
Young rises as one who feels the disappointment of the Ducks' loss. Even posting a video of himself getting a midnight lift in in frustration of Oklahoma State's upset.
But that's not the only post that sees him calling out his alma mater. He even busted out some film review during one sequence involving how Oregon played Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. Particularly in how Mestemaker busted loose in taking advantage of bad eye discipline.
Young then compartmentalized what went wrong in trying to contain the dual-threat quarterback at the Big 12 school.
"This game was insanely hard to watch. Off the bat, I always watch this defense," Young said, before identifying that a basic defensive assisgnment that gets learned in the winter/spring months gets blown up by Mestemaker.
Young points out edge rusher Teitum Tuioti chasing after the running back, basically trying to control the dive run attempt. However, Young believes that against traditional option offenses even RPOs, the edge rusher must seal off the quarterback's running lane. Young needed to deliver outside containment during his career with the Ducks from 2016 to 2019.
"The defensive end should be responsible for the quarterback," Young added. "It's hard to watch and I hope they get it cleaned up."
Oregon Will Get Tested on the Edge
Oregon brought back two intriguing edge rushers before the season began. Teammates Matayo Uiagalelei and Tuioti formed one of the nation's most revered and feared defensive tandems.
But now the Cowboys game is proof that offenses won't hesistate to attack them. Especially offenses that execute RPO schemes.
Granted, Portland State doesn't present a deep history of beating the Ducks. But still, the Vikings will more than likely go straight after the outside to test Oregon, and see if coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton can tweak things up immediately.
But that's not all. Oregon's Sept. 26 for USC is one that loves attacking on outside zone runs and through quickly distribuiting the ball. Quarterback Jayden Maiava is playing at a high level three games in and is looking more efficient than ever. USC then hits foes with a fast-growing backfield duo of King Miller and Waymond Jordan. Having underneath target and tight end Mark Bowman plus electric freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley additionally helps.
Oregon still has other high-powered offenses to deal with after USC. Ohio State with quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith are still on deck. Even UCLA with new coach Bob Chesney and quarterback Nico Iamaleava are playing at a high-powered level.
Edge contain rises as a big point of emphasis for the Ducks starting on Sept. 14. Young likely will be watching how Oregon addresses its biggest week two problem soon.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for Oregon Ducks On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna