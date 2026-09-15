Three Things We Learned From Oregon's Loss to Oklahoma State

No. 21 Oregon suffered an early-season upset to Oklahoma State that has left the Ducks scrambling to find answers for quickly turning around a once-promising season.

The Cowboys (1-1) stunned Oregon (1-1) 39-31, in a game that will go down in Oklahoma State lore, snapping a 12-game losing streak and 21-game skid versus FBS opponents, both the longest such streaks in the nation.

Sept. 12, 2026; Stillwater, OK; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning talks to quarterback Dylan Raiola on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma State also claimed a piece of history by becoming the first program ever to end a double-digit losing streak with a win over an AP-ranked team.

Oregon had very few answers when it came to shutting down Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker, whose Cowboys outgained the Ducks by a 554 to 281-yard margin.

Here are three things we learned from Oregon’s historic loss.

Oregon Couldn't Rely on Its Defensive Front

Mestemaker and the Cowboys were not afraid of taking it to the Oregon front, which was believed to be among the nation’s best entering the season and the foundation of the Ducks defense.

It now appears that experience and talent might not be enough to carry the unit. The Ducks allowed 237 yards at 5.9 yards per carry, managed just one tackle for loss by inside linebacker Jerry Mixon and sacked Mestemaker zero times.

Sept., 12, 2026; Stillwater, OK; Oklahoma State' running back Caleb Hawkins fends off Oregon Ducks safety Koi Perich at Boone Pickens Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

They allowed two 100-yard rushers on the day with Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins posting 110 yards on the ground to Mestemaker’s 109.

Oregon had the dubious distinction of becoming the first team since Ole Miss versus No. 2 Alabama on Oct. 10, 2020, to surrender 300 passing yards and multiple 100-yard rushers against an AP top-10 opponent.

The Ducks needed two tipped Mestemaker interceptions, including inside linebacker Devon Jackson’s 96-yard pick-six, to keep Oregon within reach.

On the year, Dan Lanning’s defense has a 33.0 scoring defense and is allowing 423.5 total yards per game, with an average of 165.0 yards coming via the run.

Sept., 12, 2026; Stillwater, OK; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker drops back to pass against the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There’s still time for the unit to solidify into the group they were expected to be in the preseason. Until then, Lanning and the Ducks can no longer trust the unit as the sure thing it once appeared to be.

Dante Moore Doesn’t Fold

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has been tested in each of his first two starts and tasked with undoing slow starts versus both Boise State and Oklahoma State.

And each time he’s responded with poise, even if the Ducks fell short against the Cowboys.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He wasn’t without his share of the blame, finishing 3-of-11 for 17 yards in the first half, while missing some targets and being sacked four times on the day.

But that quick strike energy was on display in the second half with touchdown passes of 36 yards to wide receiver Dakorien Moore and 38 yards to wide receiver Evan Stewart, the latter to tie the game 30 apiece early in the fourth.

We learned that Moore’s temperament can be unshakable. First, he must avoid the uneven first-half starts.

Oregon’s Issues Are Piling Up

A tight win over Boise State in the season opener could be chalked up to rust. Oklahoma State, however, exposed many of those issues as being more than just first-game jitters.

“It’s hard to explain,” Lanning said after the loss to the Cowboys, adding that Oregon will have to review the game film to determine “who was executing and who wasn’t.”

Sept. 12, 2026; Stillwater, OK; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning looks on against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium during a Week 2 matchup. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Lanning looks back at the tape he’ll find a Ducks squad that was flagged seven times for 66 yards, failed on all three of their fourth down attempts and turned the ball over late in the game on a fumble by running back Dierre Hill Jr.

The margin for error is slim as Oregon slipped to No. 21 in the nation. The Ducks can turn it around.

Up next is a Friday kickoff at 7:30 at Autzen Stadium when Oregon (1-1) plays host to Portland State (0-3, 0-1 Big Sky).

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