How Oregon Can Still Earn Playoff Spot Even If The Ducks Lose To Washington
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are in great shape to reach the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season following Saturday's pivotal 42-27 win over the No. 15 USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium. As the Ducks prepare to face the Washington Huskies in their final game of the regular season on the road in Seattle, ESPN's College Football Playoff Predictor gives Oregon a 97-percent chance of making it in.
Oregon's Possible Placement In the College Football Playoff
The Ducks have the fifth-best chance to make the CFP behind No. 4 Georgia, No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 2 Indiana, and No. 1 Ohio State, who all have a 99-percent chance or more of making the 12-team field. Even if the Ducks fall to the Huskies on Saturday, they are still in good shape to earn a spot, as the playoff predictor gives them an 89-percent chance to make it in with a loss to Washington.
Despite these projections, however, crazier things have happened in college football, which is why Oregon must take care of business on the road against its arch-rival, the Washington Huskies on Saturday.
With a win over the Huskies, the Ducks are all but guaranteed to host at least a first-round playoff game at Autzen Stadium.
While unlikely, the Ducks' chances of earning a first-round bye in the playoff aren't completely off the table. To earn a bye, however, Oregon will likely need to win its second consecutive Big Ten Championship. To reach the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis, the Ducks must beat Washington and also need help from a conference rival.
Oregon clinches a spot in the Big Ten Championship with a win over Washington, and an upset victory by the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in Ann Arbor.
Oregon's Final Road Game vs. Washington
The Ducks enter Saturday's matchup against the Huskies with a 10-1 record on the season. Oregon has reached 10 wins in all four seasons under coach Dan Lanning, who has an impressive 45-7 coaching record with the Ducks, following the win over USC.
Oregon is looking to earn its second straight win over Washington in their intense rivalry series after defeating the Huskies 49-21 in Eugene in 2024. Saturday's road matchup against the Huskies will be a challenge, as Washington enters with an 8-3 record, following a dominating 48-14 win over the UCLA Bruins.
Oregon is currently a 6.5-point favorite over Washington according to ESPN BET Sportsbook. The Huskies will bring everything they've got against the Ducks, as their team and fan base would love nothing more than to spoil Oregon's CFP standing.
The Ducks have been phenomenal on the road all season long and will approach the Washington game with a business-like mindset, knowing what's at stake. The kickoff from Husky Stadium between Oregon and Washington is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS.
