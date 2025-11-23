How Oregon's Win Over USC Changes Ducks' College Football Playoff Chances
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 15 USC Trojans 42-27 in a high-stakes Big Ten showdown at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. With the win, the Ducks have now put themselves in a prime position to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season.
Oregon's College Football Playoff Outlook After Signature Win
Oregon improves to 10-1 on the season heading into the regular season finale in Seattle against their arch-rival, the Washington Huskies. Heading into the matchup against Washington, Oregon’s path to the playoff is simple: beat the Huskies, and they are in. A win over the Huskies could practically guarantee the Ducks a first-round playoff game at home in Autzen Stadium.
A loss to the Huskies, and the Ducks could still get the into the CFP. However, if they come up short against Washington, Oregon fans may be sweating it out when the bracket is finalized on Dec. 7.
The win over the Trojans provided a huge boost to the Ducks’ playoff resume. Entering Saturday’s game against USC, the Ducks had yet to beat a current CFP top-25 team, as their best win came on the road against a previously ranked Iowa Hawkeyes squad.
MORE: The Betting Line Keeps Moving For Oregon vs. USC
MORE: Oregon’s Bear Alexander Gains NFL Buzz Before Pivotal USC Game
MORE: Weather Forecast May Give Oregon Ducks the Edge Over USC
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
The win over USC moves the Ducks to 1-1 against teams ranked in the CFP top-25, with their one loss coming against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, who defeated them 30-20 at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11.
Despite the USC's loss, the Trojans will likely still be ranked with an 8-3 record heading into their final home game of the season against its arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, which benefits the Ducks. It is still crucial, however, that Oregon, knowing they now have a quality win to their playoff resume, beat the Huskies in week 14 to secure their spot in the 12-team bracket and earn a home game in Eugene.
Top Performers For Oregon In Win Vs. USC
As he's done throughout the season, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq had another spectacular performance in the win over the Trojans. Sadiq finished the game leading the Ducks in receiving with six receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Malik Benson collected four catches for 67 yards and had an 85-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter.
Entering the game, Oregon's running back trio of Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. were looking to take advantage of USC's rush defense that had allowed six rushing touchdowns in its last four games.
The Ducks' trio did just that as Davison and Whittington both recorded touchdowns in the win. Whittington led the Ducks in rushing with 19 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. Davison and Hill Jr. combined for 78 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore also shined on the big stage for the Ducks, finishing the game with 257 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on 22-of-30 passing in the win. The Ducks continue their recent dominance in their rivalry series with the Trojans, having won four straight games over USC dating back to the 2019 season.