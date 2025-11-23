Ducks Digest

How Oregon's Win Over USC Changes Ducks' College Football Playoff Chances

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 15 USC Trojans 42-27 in a pivotal Big Ten showdown with their College Football Playoff hopes on the line. With the signature win over the Trojans, what are the Ducks' chances now to reach the College Football Playoff?

Caden Handwork

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore before the game against the USC Trojans
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore before the game against the USC Trojans / oregon ducks on si jake bunn
In this story:

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 15 USC Trojans 42-27 in a high-stakes Big Ten showdown at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. With the win, the Ducks have now put themselves in a prime position to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season.  

Oregon's College Football Playoff Outlook After Signature Win

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans College Football Playoff Dante Moore quarterback Big Ten matchup Washington Huskies Dan Lanning
Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon improves to 10-1 on the season heading into the regular season finale in Seattle against their arch-rival, the Washington Huskies. Heading into the matchup against Washington, Oregon’s path to the playoff is simple: beat the Huskies, and they are in. A win over the Huskies could practically guarantee the Ducks a first-round playoff game at home in Autzen Stadium.

A loss to the Huskies, and the Ducks could still get the into the CFP. However, if they come up short against Washington, Oregon fans may be sweating it out when the bracket is finalized on Dec. 7.

The win over the Trojans provided a huge boost to the Ducks’ playoff resume. Entering Saturday’s game against USC, the Ducks had yet to beat a current CFP top-25 team, as their best win came on the road against a previously ranked Iowa Hawkeyes squad. 

The win over USC moves the Ducks to 1-1 against teams ranked in the CFP top-25, with their one loss coming against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, who defeated them 30-20 at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11. 

Despite the USC's loss, the Trojans will likely still be ranked with an 8-3 record heading into their final home game of the season against its arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, which benefits the Ducks. It is still crucial, however, that Oregon, knowing they now have a quality win to their playoff resume, beat the Huskies in week 14 to secure their spot in the 12-team bracket and earn a home game in Eugene.

Top Performers For Oregon In Win Vs. USC

Kenyon Sadiq College Football Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Big Ten matchup tight end Dante Moore quarterback Dan Lanning playoff
Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

As he's done throughout the season, Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq had another spectacular performance in the win over the Trojans. Sadiq finished the game leading the Ducks in receiving with six receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Malik Benson collected four catches for 67 yards and had an 85-yard punt return touchdown in the second quarter.

Entering the game, Oregon's running back trio of Noah Whittington, Jordon Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. were looking to take advantage of USC's rush defense that had allowed six rushing touchdowns in its last four games.

The Ducks' trio did just that as Davison and Whittington both recorded touchdowns in the win. Whittington led the Ducks in rushing with 19 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown. Davison and Hill Jr. combined for 78 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans College Football Noah Whittington Jordon Davison Dierre Hill Jr. running backs Big Ten Dan Lanning
Oregon running back Noah Whittington carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore also shined on the big stage for the Ducks, finishing the game with 257 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on 22-of-30 passing in the win. The Ducks continue their recent dominance in their rivalry series with the Trojans, having won four straight games over USC dating back to the 2019 season.

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI.

