Three Teams Competing With Oregon for Best Big Ten Offense

EUGENE – Offensive stars like Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith or Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza have led Big Ten offenses to the last three National Championships.

The Oregon Ducks will be led by offensive standouts in 2026. Some of their biggest competition comes from within the Big Ten.

Here’s how the Ducks compare to the best offenses in 2026 and which three offenses could compete with Oregon for the title of best in the Big Ten.

Oregon Ducks Bring Back Experienced Players

The Ducks return quarterback Dante Moore, wide receiver Dakorien Moore and center offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu in 2026. Oregon’s offense stars enter 2026 with more experience, and the program brings back standout wide receiver Evan Stewart from injury.

The big question mark for the Ducks’ offense next season is what it looks like with a new offensive coordinator. Oregon coach Dan Lanning decided to hire internally and promoted former tight ends coach Drew Mehringer.

Even with a coordinator change, the Ducks should still be in contention for one of the most potent offenses in both the nation and the Big Ten. Moore threw 30 touchdown passes in his first season as an Oregon starter, so the potential to build off that should excite Ducks fans.

Ohio State Buckeyes Stars Return

The Buckeyes are arguably the Ducks’ biggest competitors when it comes to the best offensive unit. Smith is set for his junior season after totaling 29 touchdowns in his first two years at the collegiate level.

Ohio State also brings back quarterback Julian Sayin after he was a Heisman Trophy finalist as a sophomore. Sayin threw 32 touchdown passes on 77 percent completion last season. Sayin and Smith will have a full season of chemistry under their belts, and both should be strong contenders for the 2026 Heisman.

The Ducks and Buckeyes didn’t go head-to-head in 2025, so Oregon hasn’t seen Sayin at quarterback, and Ohio State hasn’t matched up with Moore. The Ducks play in Ohio in November, which should be a must-watch matchup between two high-level offenses.

Indiana Hoosiers Led By Transfer Portal Talent

The Hoosiers won’t have their Heisman-winning quarterback back for another season, with Mendoza entering the NFL Draft. If quarterback Josh Hoover has the type of success the Mendoza experienced as a transfer, Indiana will be in good hands.

Hoover totaled 79 touchdowns in his three years playing for the TCU Horned Frogs. He comes off an impressive junior season at TCU, where he recorded 29 touchdown passes and rushed for another two.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti also added notable transfers, wide receiver Nick Marsh and running back Turbo Richard. Cignetti continues to experience success year after year with changing circumstances and different quarterbacks. The Hoosiers’ confidence is higher than ever, coming off their first National Championship.

USC Trojans Return One of the Nation's Top Quarterbacks

The Trojans lose wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL Draft, but never count out USC when it comes to rostering top offensive talent.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava returns after totaling 30 touchdowns in his second season with the Trojans. USC coach Lincoln Riley surrounded Maiava with top wide receiver recruits and brought in transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson.

The Trojans led the Big Ten in offensive yards per game in 2025 and ranked third in the conference in points per game. Given how well the offense performed last season, an added year of experience for Maiava is promising entering 2026.

Underrated Big Ten Offenses

The Michigan Wolverines could be an underrated offense to keep an eye on in 2026. Quarterback Bryce Underwood was the consensus No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class. His freshman season was underwhelming at Michigan, recording 11 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions.

But the Wolverines brought in former Utah Utes coach Kyle Whittingham as the new coach of the program. Whittingham has experienced plenty of success developing young players, quarterbacks included, and turning them into NFL Draft picks. If Whittingham can unlock Underwood, Michigan will be a tough offense to match up against in 2026.

The Ducks’ Pacific Northwest rivals, the Washington Huskies, should also have an offense to be reckoned with. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is set to return after posting 31 total touchdowns in 2025. Williams is a mobile quarterback with the ability to run the ball when needed.

Similar to the Trojans, the Huskies lost some of their key offensive weapons from the 2025 season and are retooling. It will be interesting to see how Washington looks with different faces in the backfield and with wide receiver additions.