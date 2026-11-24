No. 13 Oregon (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) continues to surge late in the season, dismantling Michigan State (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) 45-7 on Friday night in East Lansing.

The Ducks employed a team effort in the one-sided victory, utilizing some seldom-used running backs and the legs of its placekicker in an untraditional manner to down the Spartans.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola rolls out against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s squad has now won four straight, holding both Michigan and Michigan State to seven points apiece.

Here are three Oregon players whose stock is rising and three whose stock is falling as the Ducks prepare for their regular-season finale at home versus the Washington Huskies (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten).

Three Rising Oregon Ducks

Brandon Smith, Running Back

Nov. 20, 2026; East Lansing; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith runs for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running back Brandon Smith seized his opportunity to be a featured back after starting running back Dierre Hill Jr. exited Friday night in the first quarter with a left ankle/foot injury.

The true freshman Smith found the end zone twice and posted a career-best 121 rushing yards, the first 100-yard rushing effort by an Oregon rusher since running back Noah Whittington grounded out 104 yards in Week 12 of the 2025 season against USC.

Through eight games, he now has 369 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, plus 121 receiving yards and a touchdown. With both starting sophomore running backs Jordon Davison and Hill Jr. dealing with injuries, Smith provides a capable option out of the Ducks’ deep running backs room.

Dylan Williams, Linebacker

Nov. 20, 2026; East Lansing; Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Dylan Williams celebrates with the Ducks mascot after defeating the Michigan State Spartans in Spartan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon inside linebacker Dylan Williams was among the Ducks’ most productive defenders on Friday, racking up six tackles (four solo) and one of the team’s five tackles for loss.

Only defensive tackles A’Mauri Washington (seven tackles, four solo) and inside linebacker Gavin Nix (eight tackles, one solo) had more tackles than Williams as the Ducks held Michigan State to 80 total rushing yards and 200 total yards for the game.

Williams delivered Oregon’s defensive highlight, dropping Spartans running back Jaziun Patterson with a thunderous, unimpeded hit a split second after Jazium took the handoff around midfield.

The junior now has 50 career tackles (23 solo) and three tackles for loss and has become a fixture in an Oregon run defense that is holding opponents to 128.9 yards per game, ranking them No. 42 nationally.



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Simeon Price, Running Back

Michigan State’s Jeremiah Favorite, below, and Jay Coyne FB Caleb Wheatland, left, tackle Oregon’s Simeon Price during the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running back Simeon Price made his first carry as a Duck count, punching in a one-yard touchdown to put Oregon up 24-0 with 9:58 remaining in the third quarter.

Price, who has played for Mississippi State, Coastal Carolina and most recently with Colorado in 2025, received his first rushing attempt since Sept. 20, 2025, for the Buff against Wyoming. With Hill Jr. out, the door opened for Price, who burst through with six carries for 16 yards, while adding a second one-yard touchdown run.

Three Falling Oregon Ducks

Evan Stewart, Wide Receiver

Nov. 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch under cover from Michigan Wolverines cornerback Jyaire Hill at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Evan Stewart’s senior season has taken a turn. Oregon’s offense has rediscovered its stride in the last four games, yet Stewart’s production has cooled considerably with just 156 yards on nine catches during that stretch, including one reception for 38 yards against Michigan and zero catches against Michigan State.

Stewart hasn’t caught a touchdown since his Oct. 18 arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Up until then, he led the team with 352 yards and four touchdowns. Stewart has amassed 2,284 career yards and 15 touchdowns, but he appears to be slipping behind wide receiver Dakorien Moore (757 yards, nine touchdowns) and tight end Jamari Johnson (443 yards, three touchdowns).

Dierre Hill Jr., Running Back

Nov. 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball as Michigan Wolverines linebacker Troy Bowles give pursuit at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Running back Dierre Hill Jr. doesn’t land here out of lack of production. With 878 yards and six touchdowns from scrimmage this season, the sophomore has been one of Oregon’s most reliable performers.

Hill Jr. was forced from Friday’s game early in the first quarter and was later seen on crutches and wearing a walking boot on his injured left leg.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning doesn’t anticipate a long-term absence. But with the emergence of Smith and the pleasant surprise of Price, the urgency for the sophomore is slightly lessened. Oregon is also without starting running back Jordon Davison (439 yards, seven touchdowns), who has been sidelined for three straight with a leg injury.

Peyton Woodyard, Safety

Oct. 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks defensive back Peyton Woodyard stops Northwest Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Safety Peyton Woodyard gets the unfair call-out here, despite two tackles (one solo) against Michigan State and 25 tackles (15 solo) on the year. Woodyard was one of three Ducks drawing penalties on the Spartans’ lone touchdown drive, joining defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington (offside) and safety Devin Jackson (holding).

Oregon was flagged nine times for 75 yards. Those mistakes could prove costly versus Washington on Saturday and beyond.

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