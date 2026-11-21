No. 13 Oregon (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) was forced to call upon its deep bench against Michigan State (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) after sophomore running back Dierre Hill Jr. exited the game early in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury.

True freshman running back Brandon Smith and the Ducks’ backfield responded, pacing Oregon to a 45-7 win Friday night at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Nov. 20, 2026; East Lansing; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith rushes for a gain against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And in doing so, Smith delivered the rushing performance that Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s squad had been missing all year long, posting the Ducks’ first 100-yard rushing effort of the season.

But Smith wasn’t alone, as Oregon also turned to some unlikely role players to provide a spark.

Running Back Brandon Smith Answers the Call

Nov. 20, 2026; East Lansing; Oregon Duck running back Brandon Smith runs for a touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Friday at Spartan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hill Jr.’s early exit created an opportunity for Smith to excel.

The Fresno, California, native carried the ball 14 times for 121 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns, including a career-high run of 48 yards. It’s the first 100-yard rushing game for a Duck on the year, surpassing the 98 yards from Hill Jr. last week in Oregon’s 31-7 win over Michigan.

It’s the Ducks’ first 100-yard game since running back Noah Whittington ran for 104 yards against USC in Week 12 of the 2025 season.

Smith now has 369 yards on the year and four rushing touchdowns, along with 121 receiving yards and a score. But Smith was far from the only Oregon running back to take advantage of the opportunity.

But Smith was not the only Oregon running back to take advantage of the opportunity.

Oregon Ducks’ Backfield Depth

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Charles Brantley upends Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jalen Lott at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How deep is Lanning’s running backs room?

Oregon rushed for 188 total yards against Michigan State, despite the Ducks’ two leading rushers, Hill Jr. (589 yards, five touchdowns on the year) and running back Jordon Davison (439 yards, seven touchdowns), dealing with injuries.

Lanning reached deep into his bench in the third quarter, calling running back Simeon Price’s number. The fifth-year senior made the most of the first six carries of his season, racking up 16 yards and a pair of one-yard touchdown runs, the latter to put Oregon up 45-7 late in the fourth quarter.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning walks the sidelines against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We have a team that’s capable,” Lanning said on the field after the game. “I told them that this is a mentality game. You have to be able to run the ball with power. We were able to see that, regardless of who is out there, there’s a standard of play. I’m hoping we get Dierre back quick, but those other guys showed that they have a role for us and can help us be good.”

Junior running back Da’Jaun Riggs also added 42 yards on nine carries.

Honorable Mention: Placekicker Gage Hurych

Much has been said about Oregon placekicker Gage Hurych’s struggles from beyond 46 yards this season. That was before Friday night’s contest in East Lansing, where the junior shifted the conversation to his running ability.

Lanning was active once again with his bag of tricks, this time calling for a fake field goal attempt with two seconds remaining in the first half. Hurych put his head down and dove into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown, the first of his career.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Eli Coenen just misses blocking an extra point kick by Oregon Ducks kicker Gage Hurych at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He finished with 15 points and was a factor on every Oregon score, including a 40-yard field goal and seven successful PAT attempts. Hurych is now 16-for-16 from 46-yards or shorter on the year, while converting all 39 of his PAT attempts.

The Ducks now return home to begin preparations for their regular-season finale against the Washington Huskies.

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