The No. 13 Oregon Ducks’ depth took a hit just minutes into the game against the Michigan State Spartans. Running back Dierre Hill Jr. exited with a left leg injury on the first offensive drive, but it was Oregon freshman Brandon Smith who emerged for a breakout performance in the 45-7 win in East Lansing.

Hill picked up 17 yards on two carries in the first quarter before heading to the locker room with the help of the medical staff. Smith ended up leading the Oregon offense with 121 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning signals during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean it's been it's been great that Brandon's been getting more and more reps throughout the season here to allow him to go and perform like he was able to perform,” coach Dan Lanning said postgame. “It was an outstanding run there on the third down there on our sideline. Thought he did a great job here.”

Oregon already needed to lean more on Smith in the last three games with running back Jordon Davison out due to injury. Hill exiting and then returning in a boot and on crutches raised more concern about the running back room.

But Lanning provided a much more optimistic update after the game.

“Dierre was out this game, but I don't anticipate this being a long-term injury,” he said. “Obviously, we'll evaluate it. You know, everyone's different, so I have to get an update from our medical staff.”

Lanning also delivered an update on defensive lineman Bear Alexander, who didn’t play in the second half after being listed as a game-time decision on the injury report. The Ducks’ coach went on to break down the performances of placekicker Gage Hurych and running back Simeon Price during his postgame press conference.

What Dan Lanning Said After Michigan State

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets supporters in the stands after winning over the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opening Statement:

“We were obviously playing a brand of football, trying to play keep-away in some ways, and a ton of respect for Coach Fitzgerald. But they were letting the clock tick down. We knew that we had to take advantage of opportunities to be able to go out there and score. I think once we kind of figured that out, the way we were able to play allowed us to go out there and show what I think we are, which is one of the best teams here down the stretch.”

“And we always said we want to play our best ball in November. We walk away from that game. There's one drive on defense that I'm disappointed in. It was really about penalties, and then overall on offense, we were able to execute and really found some things there in the second half. I think we scored four out of the five drives in the second half.”

“Obviously, kneeled it out there at the end, but some guys showed up for us as well. And our run game was really established. I think that was important in this game for that to be able to show up. But we played really clean second half, and we played. I thought we had some momentum there in the first. We're certainly an exciting team to watch.”

“We got to clean up the penalties. That wasn't good enough, but to go score points six out of six trips into the red area, to be able to really do a better job on third down and really third and fourth downs on both sides of the ball in the second half I think was huge.”

“Our special teams showed up to play and really took advantage of operating on a short week, being able to play on Friday in an away environment with the travel and execute at a high level. So, I thought all those things showed up for us.”

Placekicker Gage Hurych’s Field Goal Fake:

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive lineman Eli Coenen (96) just misses blocking this extra point kick by Oregon Ducks kicker Gage Hurych (97) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, you're always searching for edges as a coach. And we honestly felt like this is one of the harder teams to actually execute a field-goal fake against. They present a lot of different looks, really challenging. But the one time that we felt like, hey, a fake was there, would be at the end of the half, either the end of the second quarter or the end of the fourth quarter, where they were in more of a block mentality.”

“So, giving our players the freedom to be able to say, ‘Hey, we're calling it, and if it's not there, you can check us out.’ And it wouldn't have been 100 percent. There is one look they have that looks very similar to what they were in that they could have popped out and maybe had some success.”

“But I'm glad it was at, what was it the 15-yard line and not the 16, right? So, Gage has said, ‘If we ever call it, I'm going to score,’ and he did that today. So, it was awesome to see the guys go out there and execute and do it at a high level.”

Making the Call With Seven Seconds Left in the Half:

“Yeah, we were playing to win. Go, go, go! Score a touchdown. Obviously, once it went to review, if it was short, there was going to be two seconds left there on the clock, and we would have been able to have our offense out there ready to go on the ready whistle to go execute a play or kick the field goal if we wanted to at that moment.”

“So he knew that if I was calling it, I was saying, 'Go score a touchdown,' and I wasn't anticipating there being time left. The moment of, could you wait and run that with three seconds, or maybe steal an extra five yards? You could.”

“You could also take a sack and run out of time without a timeout, you could execute and maybe not be in the best chance of creating it. We felt like we were already in field goal range. We wanted to have the illusion that we were kicking a field goal, so felt very comfortable executing at that moment and be able to go out there and play.”

When He Realized Gage Hurych Could Run the Ball:

“Yeah, I mean the guy can dunk it. He's an athlete. There were times last year, Coach (Joe) Lorig talked about, ‘Hey, let's put Gage in and be able to run it.’ So, I think that might be an indicator that we're not kicking. So, this year it's worked. He's been our field goal kicker. We've always liked his athleticism. We feel like yes, he's a weapon there.”

Conversation With Michigan State Coach Pat Fitzgerald:

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, talks with Oregon’s head coach Dan Lanning after the game on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Oh no, it's a great conversation. No, no, no issues there. He's a phenomenal coach. He was building something here, but just appreciate his feedback and wish him nothing but the best because he does it the right way.”

Defensive Performance:

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“Yeah, just we're capable of being better in that one drive, right? That drive had three penalties in it. It had some missed tackles, but I'm proud. I thought Coach (Chris) Hampton called a great game. I thought Jay (Johnson) did a great, great job on offense and a collaborative effort there on both sides of the ball.”

“But we have to be able to be a team that the standard is always the same, regardless of who's in, regardless of the situation. There's that one drive that's going to be a letdown that we're going to coach really hard.”

Passing Offense Struggles on the First Drive:

“Yeah, early on, I think, one, they're playing softer and making sure that they were behind the ball, so it's hard to hit some shots on a team like that. I know we took some opportunities early, and then the protection for us didn't hold as long as it needed to hold up, and we weren't able to get rid of the ball as opposed to taking a negative play, so that's somewhere that we have to be better.”

“I also think there was some that really set up some of our run game and success we're able to have in the run game with the way that they're playing the back end. So, they play off of each other. I think teams can do both.”

Oregon’s Dylan Raiola throws a pass against Michigan State during the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“They can run the ball, and they can pass the ball effectively. We're pretty balanced today from both standpoints. But like you said, the pass wasn't showing up early, and then it became more available once our runs started having a lot of success.”

“So that's the way it's going to play at times. I think the part I'm proud of is we didn't force it. I think there was really one, maybe two ball-in-jeopardy plays that we got to be better on. But overall, I thought the execution there was good.”

The Middle Eight:

“Yeah, I don't know that that's something we've emphasized as much this year as we have in the past. But when they took the ball early, I think part of that temperament for them was, ‘Hey, can we control the clock?’ And it showed up right there on the very first drive.”

“So we knew going back at half, this is an opportunity to keep their offense off the field for really the majority of that window of time, and that's one of the things that's most effective when you're able to do that.”

“So being able to punch that last score in and then turn around and get the ball at half, I think was really advantageous of us, and then and then create some success off of that. So those points in the middle, I mean, it's hard to take that momentum back, especially when their offense is off the field for that long.”

Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander’s Injury Status:

Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander | Darby Winter

“Yeah, I think he's going to be okay. Didn't feel as good. We knew that kind going into this week, and not necessarily worth pushing there in the second half.”

How Accountability From the Coaches and Players Has Driven Recent Results:

“I think our players want to be coached, and I think that they know what they're capable of, and they're starting to see it. Belief gets created when you start to play to a certain level, and they hold themselves to a certain expectation. And there's room for improvement.”

“And even down here in the stretch, this is going to be about can we play our best ball, continuing to move forward, and there's moments where we can be better than we were. And our guys want to be coached in those moments. They want to see an opportunity to improve, and we'll see if we continue to do that.”

Running Back Simeon Price Scoring on His First Carry:

Michigan State’s Jeremiah Favorite, below, and Jay Coyne FB Caleb Wheatland, left, tackle Oregon’s Simeon Price during the fourth quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I just think Simeon's a great example of an unbelievable teammate. I think the week before he played two snaps, and in those snaps, offensive snaps, in those snaps, we had a huge third down conversion, and he made an unbelievable block.”

“And to carry over today, like, yes, there's some goal-line plays. There's some moments we're gonna see what it looks like for him, and then he's able to go in there and execute and punch it in there. So, he's just been a great teammate.”

“Hadn't been healthy the whole year. Because of that, your role gets effected. What he's done is he's embraced whatever role he's had, whether it's in special teams, offense, defense. So really proud of him and the way he's worked and what kind of teammate he is for our team.”

Importance of the Matchup Against the Washington Huskies:

“Yeah, no love lost, right? A lot of respect for their team and the way they operate. I know they have talent up there, and they can do it at a high level. But really looking forward to getting into evaluating them and preparing for what it's going to take that success there. Counting our fans to be really annoying and really ornery when we get into that stadium and making that atmosphere so special, like it always is at Autzen.”

Keeping the Starters in Late:

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, talks with Oregon’s quarterback Dylan Raiola after the game on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I thought we could play better. We had some other guys in there, but thought it was important to continue to operate. I don't know when we scored. Was there five minutes left in the game?”

“So, I mean, there's still time in the game. I think the next series, obviously, we kneeled it out with two minutes left, right? So, we go out there, operate at a higher level, show what we're capable of doing, and give our guys a chance to have success.”

Being Able to Watch the Saturday Games:

“Absolutely.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.