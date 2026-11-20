The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) captured a demanding 45-7 road victory against the Michigan State Spartans (3-8 overall, 1-7 Big Ten) to continue the possibility of reaching the College Football Playoff.

With a commanding performance with the off-hand wrinkle (which mostly lied in the penalty category), here's three things we noticed after the final road victory of the 2026 regular season.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 1 The Loss Of Dierre Hill Jr. Was Made Up By Brandon Smith and Da'Jaun Riggs

On Oregon's very first drive, sophomore starting running back Dierre Hill Jr. left the field limping with a left leg injury. After some time in the medical tent, Hill left the game assissted by staff members to the locker room. With Hill gone as fellow sophomore Jordon Davison continues to deal with an injury of his own, there's a rightful concern for who will fill that starting running back gap.

Throughout this contest, freshman Brandon Smith and junior Da'Jaun Riggs stepped up, keeping the life in a majority of Oregon offensive drives. Smith ended with the most yards of any running back or receiver with 121 yards off 14 rushing attempts and two touchdowns. Riggs punched in 42 yards off nine touches.

Smith, who's been integral in the past four wins of Oregon's season, continues to show that the talk about him during fall camp rings true.

No. 2 Only Dan Lanning Would Call A Gage Hurych Touchdown

Dan Lanning earned that expressive sideline celebration after the clever play-calling of a Gage Hurych touchdown.

After going for two hindered the Ducks' in their 17-15 loss against UCLA and the change to play-caller Jay Johnson after the Illinois loss, it would be reasonable to think Lanning might stick to conservative play-calling that gets the job done. Though the play went under review, the emotional toll on the Spartans to see a teams' kicker scoring a touchdown combined with the Ducks' emotional triumph of seeing a teammate with an up-and-down season run in a mostly unheard of play was worth it. It's likely that touchdown will be referenced often by fans thinking back on the 2026 regular season as a highlight.

No. 3 Michigan State’s Only Score Is In-Part Due to Oregon’s Penalties

Just like the previous week against Michigan, the Ducks faced several frivolous penalties against the Spartans. In particular, three defensive penalties in the third quarter basically handed Michigan State a scoring drive.

First, safety Peyton Woodyard is called for holding, putting the Spartans into Oregon territory with 10 gained yards and a first down. Shortly after, defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington is pinned for an offsides call, giving the Spartans five yards and no play.Finally, defensive back Devin Jackson is called for a hold, giving the Spartans 10 yards and a first down. Those three penalties fed the Spartans needed momentum and 25 free yards.

The Ducks ended the game with eight total penalties across the board for 75 lost yards.

Below are live updates throughout the game. The latest updates are at the top.

FINAL: OREGON 45 - MICHIGAN ST. 7

FOURTH QUARTER: OREGON 45 - MICHIGAN ST. 7

Q4 00:00: The Ducks kneel to end the game.

Q4 02:00: Two-minute timeout.

OREGON 45 - MICHIGAN ST. 7

Q4 03:50 OREGON SCORES: Simeon Price runs in a one yard touchdown. Fox Crader and and Kendre Harrison are called for unsportsmanklike conduct penalties. The ball is out to the MSU 31 yard line. Kick attempt is still good.

Q4 05:39: Raiola passes a 20 yard dart to Messiah Hampton who catches the ball right on the left side of the field, extending the toe to be in. After further review, the catch is upheld at the MSU 28 yard line.

Q4 06:37: Raiola passes to WR Gatlin Bair for 10 yards and advances to the MSU 48 yard line. After a challenge from the Spartans, the call is uphled and the Spartans are called for a timeout and lost their challenge.

Q4 07:36: After two incompletes in a row from Hannan, the Spartans punt to the Ducks with the ball on the 18 yard line with a fair catch from Moore.

Q4 10:29: Leo Hannan steps in for quarterback for the Spartans.

Q4 10:37: Three and out for the Ducks. Bailey Ettridge punts 49 yards to the MSU 28.

Q4: Jamari Johnson called for holding on a Brandon Smith rush, putting the Ducks from their 28 yard line to their 18 yard line.

Dakorien Moore TOUCHDOWN



WHAT A CATCH pic.twitter.com/oU0UgciMYr — FD (@flooduck) November 21, 2026

OREGON 38 - MICHIGAN ST. 7

Q4 13:41 OREGON SCORES: Dylan Raiola lets it fly to Dakorien Moore for a 31 yard touchdown that Moore just barely catches before exiting the endzone down the middle. Kick is good. That drive for Oregon went 3 plays, 33 yards, 0:37.

Matayo Uiagalelei with the PICK ‼️ @oregonfootball



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/Hjk2zuBJoH — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 21, 2026

Q4 14:18: Matayo Uiagalelei picks off Coffman's pass and returns in 3 yards to the MSU 33 yard line.

THIRD QUARTER: OREGON 31 - MICHIGAN ST. 6

OREGON 31 - MICHIGAN ST. 6

Q3 00:01 OREGON SCORES: Brandon Smith runs in a one yard touchdown. Kick is good.

Q3 00:09: Smith runs the ball to the MSU 1 yard line. It's called just short of the endzone. Another Spartan is injured on the play.

Brandon Smith moves the @oregonfootball chains 48 yards 😤



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/UUtWr2bEHC — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 21, 2026

Q3 01:05: Brandon Smith picks up a 48 yard rush for a first down on a third down and 3 play. After review, the call stands.

OREGON 24 - MICHIGAN ST. 6

Q3 02:50 MICHIGAN ST. SCORES: Jazuin Patterson clocks in his sixth touchdown of the year for a one yard touchdown. On the two-point conversion, MSU is called for delay of game putting the ball on the Oregon 8 yard line. Spartans opt for a kick. Kick attempt is good. Official timeout follows.

Q3: jazuin Patterson brings the ball to the Oregon one. First and goal Spartans.

Q3 04:55: Devin Jackson called for a holding penalty, putting the Spartans' ball on the Oregon 11 yard line for the a first down.

Q3 05:12: MSU's Rakeem Johnson called for a false start putting the ball on the Oregon 21 yard line.

Q3 05:56: A'Mauri Washington is called for offsides, which puts the ball to the Oregon 16 yard line and a first down. This is the farthest into Oregon territory the Spartans have been all night.

Q3 07:46: Koi Perich is tricked by a spin move by Chrishon McCray who takes the 15 yard pass from Coffman to the Oregon 29 yard line for a first down.

Q3 08:19: Michigan State called for an illegal shift on offense and a third and one play.

Household name Simeon Price TD pic.twitter.com/dhvEwkHxaz — Barstool Ducks (@BarstoolDucks) November 21, 2026

OREGON 24 - MICHIGAN ST. 0

Q3 09:58 OREGON SCORES: Simeon Price stops just right near the goal line but extends to seal the touchdown for the Ducks. 10 runs happened on that drive with Riggs and Smith leading the way. That drive clocked in 10 plays, 65 yards, 4:57. Kick attempt is good. That was Price's first run of the year.

Q3: Da'Jaun Riggs get the ball to the MSU 1 yard line. Third down and goal.

Q3: Da'Jaun Riggs runs for a 6-yard first down to the MSU 7 yard line.

Q3: Tre Bell of MSU is called for a pass interference for a 15 yard penalty and a first down to the MSU 20 yard line.

Q3: On a third and one play, Brandon Smith picks up the first down with a three yard run.

Q3: Brandon Smith rushes 18 yards to the MSU 47 for a first down.

HALFTIME

SECOND QUARTER: OREGON 17 - MICHIGAN ST. 0

Oregon has its swagger back. Dan Lanning just called a fake field goal with a few seconds left on the clock before half and Ducks kicker Gage Hurych scored a TD pic.twitter.com/8MUd790gkR — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 21, 2026

OREGON 17 - MICHIGAN ST. 0

Q2 00:02 OREGON SCORES: In a trick play from Dan Lanning and crew, when the ball is snapped, the long snapper passes to kicker Gage Hurych who rushes to the outside left endzone for a 15 yard touchdown. The play is under review. If the call stands, this drive went 13 plays, 85 yards, 1:41. The ruling is upheld by officiating. The kick attempt, also from Hurych, is good.

Q2 00:07: Timeout Michigan St.

Q2: Raiola attempts to pass far right to Evan Stewart in the endzone but misses. Second down and 10 yards to go.

Q2 00:15: Timeout Oregon.

Q2 00:23: Official timeout.

Q2 00:31: Da'Jaun Riggs gets a first down right after with a 13 yard pass to the MSU 28 yard line.

Q2 00:51: Ducks get a first down as Raiola passes to Dakorien Moore to the MSU 41 yard line.

Q2 00:55: Raiola passes to McClellan for a 16 yard first down to the Oregon 41 yard line.

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Q2 01:35: Timeout Michigan St.

Q2: Raiola sacked for a loss of 5 yard to the Oregon 5 yard line.

Q2: Iapani Laloulu called for illegal snap, putting the ball on the Oregon 10 yard line.

Q2: Three and out for Michigan State. Oregon starts at their own 15 yard line.

OREGON 10 - MICHIGAN ST. 0

Q2 02:53 OREGON SCORES: Gage Hurych kicks a 40 yard field goal. The drive went 4 plays, -6 yards, 1:02.

Q2 03:26: Dylan Raiola sacked for a loss of 6 yards to the MSU 22. He runs into Fox Crader to seal the sack.

Q2 03:55: A muffed punt is recovered by Trey McNutt at the MSU 16 yard line. Ducks' ball.

Q2: On second down, Raiola passes to Jamari Johnson for an 8 yard first down to the Oregon 42 yard line.

Q2 05:44: Coffman keeps it and rushes for a loss of 3 yards to the Oregon 31 yard line. Spartans turn it over on downs. Ducks will take over on offense.

Q2 08:26: Coffman passes up the middle eight yards to Kenneth Williams. First down at the Oregon 35 yard line.

Q2 09:34: Dylan Williams gets a sack for a loss of four yards. Second down for the Spartans.

Q2 10:23: Coffman passes to Bryson Williams who takes the ball to the Oregon 46 yard line. That first down play picked up 19 yards.

Q2 11:09: Three and out for the Ducks. Kick return puts the downed ball on the MSU 34 yard line.

Q2: Raiola is sacked for a loss of 13 yards on their first play of the drive to the Oregon 15 yard line. Kenny Soares Jr. and Keahnist Thompson made that sack happen.

Q2 13:20: Official timeout.

Q2 13:20: Spartans try for a 47 yard field goal and its no good.

Q2 14:53: Peyton Woodyard almost gets an interception, but can't quite land it and the Spartans are on second down and 11 yds to go.

FIRST QUARTER: OREGON 7 - MICHIGAN ST. 0

Q1 00:02: Kayd Coffman passes 23 yards to Frederick Moore who catches the ball on the outer left side on the Oregon 35 yard line for a first down.

Q1 02:24: Jaziun Patterson gets the one yard first down to the MSU 38 yard line.

Q1: Brandon Tullis gets a Spartan first down to the MSU 28 yard line.

Q1: Na'eem Offord gets a pass breakup to bring up a second down.

Q1 05:14: Official timeout.

TOUCHDOWN OREGON BRANDON SMITH 🦆🦆🦆 pic.twitter.com/qaRyMEFxy0 — FD (@flooduck) November 21, 2026

OREGON 7 - MICHIGAN ST. 0

Q1 05:14 OREGON SCORES: Brandon Smith clocks in a 5 yard rushing touchdown. On the kick, Gage Hurych is called for a false start. The try for the extra point is put back to the 8 yard line. The kick is good.

Q1: Da'Jaun Riggs gets a first down to the MSU 5 on a rushing play.

Q1: Raiola passes to RB Brandon Smith for a first down to the MSU 18 yard line.

Q1: Dierre Hill Jr. is helped to the locker room putting little to no pressure on his left foot.

Q1 09:21: After a three and out for the Spartans, there's an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty called on Andrew Dennis, putting the ball on Oregon's 49 yard line. The penalty was enforced before time of possession.

Q1 11:26: Timeout, official.

Q1 11:36: On a fourth and four yard play, the Ducks elect to punt back to the Spartans. After the kick is downed, the Spartans will start on their 16 yard line.

Q1 12:31: Dierre Hill Jr. limps off the field after a rush for a gain of 6 yards. During the tackle on the play, defenders fell on the lower parts of Hill's legs. Hill went to the medical tent.

Q1 13:13: Offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson is called for a false start. The ball moves from the Oregon 40 yard line to the Oregon 35 yard line. Replay first down.

Q1 13:32: Raiola passes to Jamari Johnson for an 18 yard first down to the Oregon 40 yard line.

Q1 14:10: Spartans get a three-and-out with Dakorien Moore catching the kick return for a four yard gain to the Oregon 11-yard line.

Q1 14:15: Oregon's Devon Jackson tips a pass from Kayd Coffman to bring up a third down.

Coin toss: Michigan State wins the coin toss and keeps ball with their offense. Oregon will start on offense in the second half.

PREGAME

Entering this short week off a 31-7 dominating win against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium, the Ducks' continue to adapt to their roller coaster season with junior quarterback Dylan Raiola as the rest-of-the-season starter, with Raiola punching in an eye-popping 341 yards of passing, going 20-28 in the air with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Plus, Oregon's defense continues performing at a high level, despite the absence of senior edge rusher Teitum Tuioti due to injury, with fellow senior edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei and the cornerback corps having impressive performances against Michigan.

On the other sideline, the Spartans are wrestling with a disappointing 21-14 home loss against the Washington Huskies and a mounting injury report. While playing Washington, sophomore quarterback Alessio Milivojevic took a hit to his left arm that's pushed fifth-year senior Cam Fancher into the starting quarterback slot.

However, Michigan State's defense held the Huskies to 44 rushing yards the week prior, so something to keep an eye out for when Oregon tries to establish the run with sophomore Dierre Hill Jr. and freshman Brandon Smith.

Oregon Ducks' Injury Report

Out

Jordon Davison, running back

Iverson Hooks, wide receiver

Dante Moore, quarterback

Jerry Mixon, linebacker

Aaron Flowers, defensive back

Brayden Platt, linebacker

Teitum Tuioti, outside linebacker

Matthew Johnson, defensive lineman

Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman

Dave Iuli, offensive lineman

Game Time Decision

Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti walks with crutches after an injury against Ohio State the week before as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's Injury Report

Out

Cam Edwards, running back

Devin Vaught, safety

Jordan Hall, linebacker

Alessio Milivojevic, quarterback

Marvis Parrish, running back

Jayden Savoury, tight end

Jay Coyne, fullback

Ben Roberts, defensive lineman

Tristan Comer, offensive lineman

Joe Caudill, tight end

Tyran Chappel, cornerback

Rodney Bullard Jr., wide receiver

Michael Richard, safety

Conner Moore, offensive lineman

Brennan Parachek, tight end

Game Time Decision

Quarterback Cam Fancher

Michigan State’s Alessio Milivojevic looks on from the sideline after an injury in the first half during the third quarter in the game against Washington on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Game 11 Oregon Duck Captains

Weather Report At Spartan Stadium

For the 5p.m. PT Friday evening kickoff against Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan, AccuWeather reports that the sun will set shortly after kickoff at 5:11p.m. PT. According to AccuWeather, the afternoon forecast calls for a 65 degree high with a 43 degree low in temperature, and the night forecast hits that 43 degree low.

Though the probability of rain is around a two percent, fans and the teams can expect wind coming from the south at seven miles per hour and wind gusts of 14 miles per hour; something to keep in mind for special teams plays.

Back To Basics With Uniform Colors

After three weeks of alternate color uniforms, the Ducks are going with a white "Mighty Oregon" uniform featuring their iconic yellow and green. Senior defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington modeled the uniform with a yellow helmet with green shiny wings, a first to be worn with this particular combination.

Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James is tackled by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Justin Denson Jr. as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Matchup History

The last time Oregon faced Michigan State was fairly recently in 2024, with the Ducks claiming a 31-10 victory at Autzen Stadium. When it comes to visiting East Lansing, the last time the Ducks made the trip to the MidWest was in 2015 for a 31-28 loss to the Spartans under former Oregon coach Mark Helfrich.

Oregon and Michigan State first played in 1979 in East Lansing, and the Ducks currently hold the historic record with a 5-3 all-time tally. It should be noted all of Oregon's losses in this series have come at East Lansing.

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