How Oregon's System Prepared Jadon Canady for the NFL
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The Kansas City Chiefs selected former Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady with the No. 109 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Canady becomes the fourth Oregon prospect drafted following tight end Kenyon Sadiq (No. 16 overall, New York Jets), Dillon Thieneman (No. 25 overall, Chicago Bears), and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (No. 88 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars).
Now with the Chiefs, how did Canady's role at Oregon prepare him for the NFL?
Jadon Canady's Strength at Nickel
In Oregon's College Football Playoff run, Canady excelled at the nickel spot in the Ducks secondary. He showed off his run defense against Texas Tech with a key tackle for loss on a fourth down attempt by the Red Raiders.
Canady's experience in the secondary proved valuable throughout the season, ending the year with 39 total tackles, 6 pass breakups, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.
Canady started his career at Tulane before transferring to Ole Miss and ultimately ending his college career with the Ducks.
Oregon's current defensive coordinator Chris Hampton was the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the Ducks during the 2025 season, and he recently spoke about the impact that Canady had on the defense.
"Jadon was a really good nickel for us last season. So we've got big shoes to fill there with him. But we've got a lot of guys and I think they've grown tremendously from practice one until now," said Hampton.
Canady and Hampton actually overlapped at Tulane from 2021-2022 before Hampton was hired by Oregon coach Dan Lanning. Hampton clearly saw something in Canady, recruiting him out of the transfer portal, and now the former Ducks defensive back is the newest Kansas City Chief.
Oregon Ducks Defense
Development has been a strength of Oregon's under Lanning, and the NFL Draft results back it up. Lanning and the Ducks have set multiple program records with the most prospects taken in the NFL Draft, and Oregon has had two first-round picks in two consecutive drafts.
On defense, the Ducks produce consistent tacklers because it is emphasized in practice. Lanning and Oregon's coaches also stress the importance of communication on both sides of the ball, so Chiefs fans can expect Canady to be a vocal presence on the field.
Canady's highlights show a poised defensive back with strong eye discipline, allowing him to take on and shed blocks in the run game or intercept opposing quarterbacks.
Canady is the second defensive back out of Oregon drafted, after Thieneman. The Ducks are likely done seeing defensive backs taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, but talent on the current Oregon roster like Brandon Finney Jr., Na'eem Offord, Ify Obidegwu, and Aaron Flowers all have a chance to be taken in future drafts.
The Ducks new-look roster and rotations will be on display at Oregon's spring game on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. PT while the NFL Draft continues.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.