How Oregon's System Prepared Jadon Canady for the NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs selected former Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady with the No. 109 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Canady becomes the fourth Oregon prospect drafted following tight end Kenyon Sadiq (No. 16 overall, New York Jets), Dillon Thieneman (No. 25 overall, Chicago Bears), and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (No. 88 overall, Jacksonville Jaguars).

Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady competes in the 40-yard dash during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now with the Chiefs, how did Canady's role at Oregon prepare him for the NFL?

Jadon Canady's Strength at Nickel

In Oregon's College Football Playoff run, Canady excelled at the nickel spot in the Ducks secondary. He showed off his run defense against Texas Tech with a key tackle for loss on a fourth down attempt by the Red Raiders.

Canady's experience in the secondary proved valuable throughout the season, ending the year with 39 total tackles, 6 pass breakups, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Canady started his career at Tulane before transferring to Ole Miss and ultimately ending his college career with the Ducks.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon's current defensive coordinator Chris Hampton was the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the Ducks during the 2025 season, and he recently spoke about the impact that Canady had on the defense.

"Jadon was a really good nickel for us last season. So we've got big shoes to fill there with him. But we've got a lot of guys and I think they've grown tremendously from practice one until now," said Hampton.

Canady and Hampton actually overlapped at Tulane from 2021-2022 before Hampton was hired by Oregon coach Dan Lanning. Hampton clearly saw something in Canady, recruiting him out of the transfer portal, and now the former Ducks defensive back is the newest Kansas City Chief.

Oregon Ducks Defense

Development has been a strength of Oregon's under Lanning, and the NFL Draft results back it up. Lanning and the Ducks have set multiple program records with the most prospects taken in the NFL Draft, and Oregon has had two first-round picks in two consecutive drafts.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to defensive back Dillon Thieneman during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On defense, the Ducks produce consistent tacklers because it is emphasized in practice. Lanning and Oregon's coaches also stress the importance of communication on both sides of the ball, so Chiefs fans can expect Canady to be a vocal presence on the field.

Canady's highlights show a poised defensive back with strong eye discipline, allowing him to take on and shed blocks in the run game or intercept opposing quarterbacks.

Canady is the second defensive back out of Oregon drafted, after Thieneman. The Ducks are likely done seeing defensive backs taken in the 2026 NFL Draft, but talent on the current Oregon roster like Brandon Finney Jr., Na'eem Offord, Ify Obidegwu, and Aaron Flowers all have a chance to be taken in future drafts.

The Ducks new-look roster and rotations will be on display at Oregon's spring game on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. PT while the NFL Draft continues.

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