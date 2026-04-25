Oregon Ducks Who Will Be Future First-Round Picks in the NFL Draft
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The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is history. Two Oregon Ducks heard their name called: tight end Kenyon Sadiq to the New York Jets at No. 16 and safety Dillon Thieneman No. 25 to the Chicago Bears.
Looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft, here are Oregon players that could end up being selected in round one.
Dante Moore, Quarterback
Dante Moore had the opportunity this year to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, where he would have been projected as an early first round selection. In the end, the 20-year-old Moore decided that coming back to Eugene was the best decision for him in his football career. He will get another year of experience in college before taking the next step to the NFL.
In Moore’s first season as a starter for Oregon in 2025, he threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns. The 6-3, 206 pound Moore was named Third-team All-Big Ten. If he has production like this again for Oregon in 2026, he’ll likely find himself being projected as a top five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Moore is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in 2027, behind only Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.
A’Mauri Washington, Defensive Lineman
A’Mauri Washignton will enter his fourth season of collegiate football in 2026. The previous three seasons were all with the Ducks. Washington is coming off a career best 33 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.15 sacks, and eight passes defended in 2025.
The 6-3, 320 pound Washington was named a First-team All-American and Third-team All-Big Ten in 2025.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Washington is ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2027 class.
Koi Perich, Safety
Koi Perich has yet to play a game with Oregon, but finds his way on this list after a couple standout seasons with the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2024 and 2025. Perich transferred to Oregon this offseason.
In 2025 with Minnesota, the 6-1, 200 pound Perich had 82 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one interception returned for a touchdown, two passes defended, and one forced fumble. He was named Second-team All-Big Ten after coming off a 2024 season in which he was Second-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Perich is ranked as the No. 17 overall 2027 prospect.
Jamari Johnson, Tight End
Jamari Johnson is a 6-5, 257 pound tight end that hauled in 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns for Oregon in 2025. He was named as an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches.
Johnson made up half of the dominant tight end duo in Eugene last season alongside former Oregon and current New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Johnson is the No. 30 ranked prospect in the 2027 draft class.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1