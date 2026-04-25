Oregon Ducks Who Will Be Future First-Round Picks in the NFL Draft

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is history. Two Oregon Ducks heard their name called: tight end Kenyon Sadiq to the New York Jets at No. 16 and safety Dillon Thieneman No. 25 to the Chicago Bears.

Looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft, here are Oregon players that could end up being selected in round one.

Dante Moore, Quarterback

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during the Oregon Ducks media day ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore had the opportunity this year to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, where he would have been projected as an early first round selection. In the end, the 20-year-old Moore decided that coming back to Eugene was the best decision for him in his football career. He will get another year of experience in college before taking the next step to the NFL.

In Moore’s first season as a starter for Oregon in 2025, he threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns. The 6-3, 206 pound Moore was named Third-team All-Big Ten. If he has production like this again for Oregon in 2026, he’ll likely find himself being projected as a top five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Moore is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in 2027, behind only Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

A’Mauri Washington, Defensive Lineman

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

A’Mauri Washignton will enter his fourth season of collegiate football in 2026. The previous three seasons were all with the Ducks. Washington is coming off a career best 33 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.15 sacks, and eight passes defended in 2025.

The 6-3, 320 pound Washington was named a First-team All-American and Third-team All-Big Ten in 2025.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Washington is ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2027 class.

Koi Perich, Safety

Nov 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) warms up before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Koi Perich has yet to play a game with Oregon, but finds his way on this list after a couple standout seasons with the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2024 and 2025. Perich transferred to Oregon this offseason.

In 2025 with Minnesota, the 6-1, 200 pound Perich had 82 total tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one interception returned for a touchdown, two passes defended, and one forced fumble. He was named Second-team All-Big Ten after coming off a 2024 season in which he was Second-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Perich is ranked as the No. 17 overall 2027 prospect.

Jamari Johnson, Tight End

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson hauls in a touchdown reception as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jamari Johnson is a 6-5, 257 pound tight end that hauled in 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns for Oregon in 2025. He was named as an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches.

Johnson made up half of the dominant tight end duo in Eugene last season alongside former Oregon and current New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Johnson is the No. 30 ranked prospect in the 2027 draft class.

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