Oregon Five-Star Recruit Will Mencl Makes Big Splash at Camp
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At the end of April, the Oregon Ducks got a big boost to their national recruiting standings after the commitment of five-star class of 2027 quarterback Will Mencl, showing a roadmap to the future of Oregon's offense.
Mencl, who's listed as the No. 1 quarterback in his class by ESPN, recently got recognition from an exclusive program run by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, adding to the excitement Duck fans feel about Oregon's latest quarterback prospect.
Quarterback Will Mencl's Flight School Award
Though Jefferson's second annual three-day "Flight School" camp in South Baltimore mainly focuses on the talents of receivers, quarterbacks and other positions are also invited to attend the program to help in passing.
Mencl ended up at the top of the heap for these quarterbacks, earning the QB MVP award.
"Keep doing your thing," Jefferson said to Mencl as he announced the award.
A Big Recruiting Get
Mencl, who sits at 6-3, 200 pounds, brings a high level of mobility with a coolness in the pocket that locks him in through progressions before taking off on his own. He's participated in several camps this year, including the Navy All-American Bowl, where he clocked in 71 yards and one touchdown in the air with three carries for 20 yards on the ground game. He also participated in the Elite 11 Finals.
According to Maxpreps, Mencl finished his 2025-2026 junior year at Chandler High School with 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns with five interceptions over 13 games played in the passing game. When it comes to the rushing game, Mencl put in 741 yards and 17 touchdowns off 118 carries.
Looking at his previous season, Mencl's 2025-2026 statistics are at a steady climb, with an over 70 percent accuracy, displaying an accuracy most programs search for.
Quarterback Will Mencl's Connection to the Oregon Ducks
The Ducks have been on Mencl's mind prior to getting an offer in November of 2025, with a viral video from 2019 of a young Mencl participating in an NFL Draft simulation with Mencl's pretend college being announced as the Ducks.
When announcing his commitment, Mencl admitted that coach Dan Lanning and his staff knew of Mencl's commitment two days prior.
"The biggest thing was the relationship with the staff. I feel like that continued to grow over time, especially when I first got there last spring. Being able to sit down with Coach Koa, really being an underlooked guy at that time, and kind of blowing up my junior season. And then, the path to the NFL. You can't deny what they do with quarterbacks and the type of scheme they run. I felt like that was the best fit for me and my family to get to the next level," Mencl said on the broadcast.
Mencl also stated that his connection with quarterbacks' coach Koa Ka'ai was very tight, likely one of the reasons Mencl chose Oregon.
Quarterback Will Mencl's Recruitment
Mencl, who chose Oregon out of 26 other offers from programs like Arkansas, Washington, California, Miami, and North Carolina. Mencl took unofficial visits to North Carolina, Auburn, Minnesota, and Penn State. He actually visited Oregon twice, with his first-ever visit coming to Eugene on March 14, 2025.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.