Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns Bold Prediction In College Football Playoff
As the College Football Playoff enters its second year in the 12-team format, the Oregon Ducks look to have a better result in the postseason than they did a season ago, but with a new season comes new challenges.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks experienced a handful of roster changes in the offseason, as well as already experiencing injuries before week 1. It won’t be the same Oregon roster that went undefeated in the 2024 regular season and secured a first-round bye, but it could pan out to be another special season for the Ducks, nonetheless.
As the regular season looms, CFP predictions are coming in. ESPN writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach predicted the potential playoff matchups.
Oregon’s Potential First Round Matchup
This year, the four highest seeds will instead receive the byes. That means even if the Ducks repeat as Big Ten Champions they won’t necessarily be given an automatic quarterfinal berth.
Oregon opened the preseason poll at No. 7. If that ranking sticks, the Ducks will play in the first round and will host the matchup at Autzen Stadium.
Bonagura and Schlabach both predicted Oregon to host the first round but had different views of who it would play. Bonagura believes that the Ducks will hold the No. 8 seed and host the No. 9 LSU Tigers. Schlabach thinks it will be No. 8 Oregon hosting the No. 9 Miami Hurricanes. Both predicted the Ducks to win the matchups.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' A'lique Terry Addresses Offensive Line's Cohesiveness
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Why Jurrion Dickey Is Suspended
MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Shocking Denver Broncos' Quarterback Bo Nix Cut Prediction
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings: Oregon Ducks Shake Up Standings
Quarterfinal Clash
With Bonagura and Schlabach advancing Oregon in their predictions, the pair was in consensus of who the Ducks will face in the quarterfinals: the Texas Longhorns.
The Longhorns hold the No. 1 ranking in their brackets. Texas is also set to start a new quarterback this season in Arch Manning. Manning played in 10 games last season for the Longhorns as a backup to Quinn Ewers and threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns.
It’s a similar situation to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, although Manning still received ample playing time in comparison to the Oregon quarterback. Outside of playing a young quarterback, another question for the Longhorns’ title hopes lies with the offensive line, which struggled at times to protect the man under center in 2024.
Texas will be tested in the SEC this season but will see a handful of CFP opponents in the regular season, including a non-conference matchup with the Buckeyes on Aug. 30.
Given the question marks that surround how the Ducks’ new starters will gel, Bonagura and Schlabach said Oregon’s road ends in the quarterfinal for the second season in a row with a defeat to the Longhorns.
“I’m not quite as sold on the Ducks as the other three programs (advancing) with unproven Dante Moore taking over at quarterback and star receiver Evan Stewart sidelined with a knee injury,” Schlabach said. “Oregon’s defense needs to take another step after allowing 109 points in three games against Ohio State and Penn State, although the Ducks did win two of those games.”
“The Ducks play the Nittany Lions on the road Sept. 27, and they don't play Ohio State, Illinois or Michigan during the regular season,” Schlabach continued.
Schlabach predicted that Texas will go on to win the National Championship.
It’s to be seen if Oregon does need to play in the first round or if it receives a bye, and if it progresses past the quarterfinal. The Ducks kick off their race to the postseason against Montana State on Aug. 30.