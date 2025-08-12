Ducks Digest

NFL Insider Reveals Shocking Denver Broncos' Quarterback Bo Nix Cut Prediction

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix surprised many in the NFL with a break out rookie season. Broncos coach Sean Payton and Nix look to lead the team deeper into the playoffs this season with an improved roster. However, one NFL insider doubts that the former Oregon Ducks star Nix will be the Broncos starter in a few short seasons.

Bri Amaranthus

In this story:

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix surprised many in the NFL with a break out rookie season. Broncos coach Sean Payton and Nix look to lead the team deeper into the playoffs this season with an improved roster.

However, one NFL insider doubts that the former Oregon Ducks star Nix will be the Broncos starter in a just few short seasons in a bold take.

NFL Insider's Shocking Bo Nix Cut Prediction

Nix surprised many when he led the Broncos to a 10-7 record and the NFL playoffs, dazzling with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. Nix also led all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards and passing touchdowns last season, topping NFL offensive rookie of the year Jayden Daniels.

While Nix may have quickly silenced most doubters... it appears one ESPN writer is not convinced.

"Nix will lose his starting job during the 2027 season, which will be his last as a Bronco," wrote Walder. "There's optimism around him now, but there's reason to be skeptical in the long term."

"As a rookie, his rushing led him to be decent efficiency-wise. But he ranked 28th in completion percentage over expectation (minus-2.4%) and 22nd in yards per dropback (6.16) despite playing behind a top-tier offensive line. The roster around him is great now, but it won't always be," Walder continued.

It's a bold take, considering zero signs from Payton or the Broncos show that they have anything but 100 percent belief that Nix is their franchise quarterback.

Payton's Unwavering Support Of Nix

The good news for Oregon and Denver fans who might be shocked by the idea Denver would cut Nix... is that Payton's Nix prediction is the complete opposite.

“I honestly think he’s gonna be one of the top quarterbacks within the next two years,” Payton told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “I think he’s going to be a superstar.”

Denver finished third in the AFC West behind the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. The division is one of the most dominant in the NFL and Nix has the belief of former Broncos star and NFL legend Peyton Manning.

Manning expects Nix and the Broncos to keep building on their momentum in the 2025 NFL season.

"It’s been a good fit,” Manning said during an interview on Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan in January. “I just see it continuing to get better... You could tell Sean was interested in him early on as a player, as a person. And I think he’s been everything that Sean was kind of hoping he would be. Just a gym rat, a guy that loves ball, a guy that wants more. ‘Hey, give me more, I can handle it.'”

Broncos Preseason Schedule

Nix's performance in Denver's first preseason game was lackluster, as the Broncos did not score a touchdown. However, he has two more chances to continue to get the rust off before the regular season opener.

  • Week 2: Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals (Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m )
  • Week 3: Broncos @ New Orleans Saints (Aug. 23, 11:00 a.m.)

The Broncos regular season opener is vs. the Tennessee Titans at home on Sept. 7.

