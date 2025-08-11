Updated Recruiting Rankings: Oregon Ducks Shake Up Standings
The Oregon Ducks recently picked up steam with their recruiting class of 2026. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks picked up the momentum through the summer, shaking up the recruiting rankings.
After being knocked out of the top-10 in the updated Rivals Industry rankings, the Oregon Ducks are back in the top five at No. 3 in the nation.
Updated Class of 2026 Rankings
- USC Trojans
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Oregon Ducks
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- LSU Tigers
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Miami Hurricanes
The USC Trojans remain at the No. 1 spot with the most commits at 32. The Georgia Bulldogs have 31 commits, keeping them just above the Oregon Ducks at No. 2. Both USC and Georgia have two five-star recruits, two fewer than Oregon. The Ducks have four four-star recruits per Rivals' ratings.
The biggest difference is that while Lanning and the Ducks are recruiting big-time players, the program has just 17 commits. In addition to being ranked No. 3 in the nation, Oregon’s recruiting class ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten, trailing the Trojans.
No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Texas have more commits than Oregon, but the score brings them below the Ducks.
Oregon Ducks’ Top Commits
Oregon’s success took off through the summer as the team landed multiple five-star recruits. In June, the Ducks recruited five-star safety Jett Washington. Washington is the No. 14 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 safety, and the No. 1 player from Nevada.
In July, the Ducks landed five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. This was a major addition for Oregon, which is building an elite offensive line for the next several years. Iheanacho is the No. 6 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 offensive tackle, and the No. 2 recruit from Maryland.
Just a couple of weeks after Iheanacho's commitment, the Ducks landed five-star edge rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones. Jones is a recruit who could step in and make an impact on the field right away for the Ducks. He is the No. 22 recruit in the nation, the No. 4 edge rusher, and the No. 1 recruit from Alabama.
Washington, Iheanacho, and Jones join five-star tight end Kendre Harrison. The Ducks landed Harrison back in November, and he has remained committed to the program since. He is the No. 17 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 tight end, and the No. 3 player from North Carolina.
Even the players who are not five-star recruits in the current rankings will be an elite addition to Lanning and the Ducks. Four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin and four-star athlete Jalen Lott are two incoming players among the top recruits of their position and will be valuable additions to Oregon.
Recruiting Impact On Oregon
The Oregon Ducks finished the 2024 regular season as the No. 1-ranked team. With the program’s recruiting success, Lanning and the Ducks will continue to be competitors, always with players on the roster who are ready to step in when their time comes.
With the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation, the Oregon Ducks are entering the season in good standing on the recruiting trail. The next step will be to keep the current recruits committed and watch for Lanning and Oregon to pull off potential flips ahead of signing day.