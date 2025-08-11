Ducks Digest

Updated Recruiting Rankings: Oregon Ducks Shake Up Standings

The Oregon Ducks have been one of the most successful teams in recruiting this summer. In an updated recruiting rankings for the class of 2026, the Oregon Ducks are reaching the top, surpassing many strong programs. Can the Ducks continue to move up before signing day?

Angela Miele

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning congratulates players after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning congratulates players after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks recently picked up steam with their recruiting class of 2026. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks picked up the momentum through the summer, shaking up the recruiting rankings.

After being knocked out of the top-10 in the updated Rivals Industry rankings, the Oregon Ducks are back in the top five at No. 3 in the nation.

Updated Class of 2026 Rankings

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Recruiting Commitment Big Ten 2026 Trojans Bulldogs Anthony Jones Immanuel Iheanacho Jett Washington
Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
  1. USC Trojans
  2. Georgia Bulldogs
  3. Oregon Ducks
  4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  5. Texas Longhorns
  6. Texas A&M Aggies
  7. Alabama Crimson Tide
  8. LSU Tigers
  9. Ohio State Buckeyes
  10. Miami Hurricanes

The USC Trojans remain at the No. 1 spot with the most commits at 32. The Georgia Bulldogs have 31 commits, keeping them just above the Oregon Ducks at No. 2. Both USC and Georgia have two five-star recruits, two fewer than Oregon. The Ducks have four four-star recruits per Rivals' ratings.

The biggest difference is that while Lanning and the Ducks are recruiting big-time players, the program has just 17 commits. In addition to being ranked No. 3 in the nation, Oregon’s recruiting class ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten, trailing the Trojans.

No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Texas have more commits than Oregon, but the score brings them below the Ducks.

Oregon Ducks’ Top Commits

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Recruiting Commitment Big Ten 2026 Trojans Bulldogs Anthony Jones Immanuel Iheanacho Jett Washington
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s success took off through the summer as the team landed multiple five-star recruits. In June, the Ducks recruited five-star safety Jett Washington. Washington is the No. 14 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 safety, and the No. 1 player from Nevada. 

MORE: Oregon Ducks Five-Star Recruit Takes Shot at USC Trojans

MORE: Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard Breaks Record With Scoring Outburst

MORE: Elite 4-Star Recruit Planning Visit With Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Change Receiver Depth Chart After Rookie Shines In Preseason Game

In July, the Ducks landed five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. This was a major addition for Oregon, which is building an elite offensive line for the next several years. Iheanacho is the No. 6 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 offensive tackle, and the No. 2 recruit from Maryland.

Just a couple of weeks after Iheanacho's commitment, the Ducks landed five-star edge rusher Anthony “Tank” Jones. Jones is a recruit who could step in and make an impact on the field right away for the Ducks. He is the No. 22 recruit in the nation, the No. 4 edge rusher, and the No. 1 recruit from Alabama.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Recruiting Commitment Big Ten 2026 Trojans Bulldogs Anthony Jones Immanuel Iheanacho Jett Washington
Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning signals to the defense during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Washington, Iheanacho, and Jones join five-star tight end Kendre Harrison. The Ducks landed Harrison back in November, and he has remained committed to the program since. He is the No. 17 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 tight end, and the No. 3 player from North Carolina.

Even the players who are not five-star recruits in the current rankings will be an elite addition to Lanning and the Ducks. Four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin and four-star athlete Jalen Lott are two incoming players among the top recruits of their position and will be valuable additions to Oregon.

Recruiting Impact On Oregon

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Recruiting Commitment Big Ten 2026 Trojans Bulldogs Anthony Jones Immanuel Iheanacho Jett Washington
Oregon coach Dan Lanning leads the first day of Spring football practice for Oregon football Thursday March 16, 2023 as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 16 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oregon Ducks finished the 2024 regular season as the No. 1-ranked team. With the program’s recruiting success, Lanning and the Ducks will continue to be competitors, always with players on the roster who are ready to step in when their time comes.

With the No. 3 recruiting class in the nation, the Oregon Ducks are entering the season in good standing on the recruiting trail. The next step will be to keep the current recruits committed and watch for Lanning and Oregon to pull off potential flips ahead of signing day.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football