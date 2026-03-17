Three Biggest Winners From Oregon Ducks Pro Day

EUGENE – The stars of the Oregon Ducks’ 2025 season showed off in front of NFL scouts during the program’s 2026 Pro Day at the Moshofsky Center.

While potential first-rounders Kenyon Sadiq and Emmanuel Pregnon participated in position drills, a few other players may have elevated their NFL Draft stocks.

1. Wide Receiver Gary Bryant Jr.

Oregon wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. runs out onto the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. wasn’t among the team’s invites to the NFL Combine, but he had an opportunity to showcase his ability on Pro Day.



Bryant received a nice applause during his position drills, where he caught some passes from quarterback Brock Thomas. The wide receiver dealt with injuries throughout his collegiate career, which he spent at Oregon and with the USC Trojans. He missed four games in 2025, but still posted 306 receiving yards and four touchdowns.



Bryant has the opportunity to be a late-round draft pick or become an undrafted free agent signing. Being able to run the 40-yard dash and participate in wide receiver drills in front of scouts should help his chances of heading to the next level.

Nice to see Oregon receiver Gary Bryant Jr. getting some applause at Pro Day.



GBJ wasn't invited to the NFL Combine but was a great weapon for the Ducks. Despite missing 4 games with injury, he caught 26 passes for 306 yards, 4 TDs in 2025.#GoDucks @lilycrane23 pic.twitter.com/K40tjJM8az — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) March 17, 2026

2. All Non-NFL Combine Invitees

Oregon offensive lineman Charlie Pickard runs drills during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pro Day was a big morning for every player who didn’t get the chance to participate in the NFL Combine (and those who participated but didn’t do either the position drills or agility tests).



Among the non-NFL Combine invites who participated in Pro Day were Bryant, offensive linemen Charlie Pickard and Matthew Bedford, defensive back Theran Johnson, punters James Ferguson-Reynolds and Ross James, kickers Andrew Boyle and Atticus Sappington and long snapper Luke Basso.



Most of the players who didn’t appear in the NFL Combine are predicted to be undrafted free agent signings. Regardless of when they get selected or signed, Pro Day was an opportunity for some scouts to see them in action for the first time. Bedford and Pickard weren’t starters in 2025, and James and Boyle didn’t record any stats last season on special teams. Pro Day arguably became the biggest day of the year for them to show what skills they have in their arsenal.

3. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher speaks to reporters during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher impressed at the NFL Combine, but didn’t run the 40-yard dash. He did at Pro Day, and his unofficial time was 4.61 seconds per KWVA Radio’s Ian Valleau.



That unofficial time is behind Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez’s NFL Combine time. It would have ranked No. 10 among linebackers at the NFL Combine.



Boettcher's stats as a senior at Oregon spoke for themselves. Now, scouts had a chance to see his speed, too. His effort is up there with the best, which is what Boettcher pointed to during Pro Day when asked about his most underrated trait.



“I don’t know if it's underrated, but I just say overall my effort in football,” Boettcher said. “You can play with great technique, you can run fast and jump high, like you can show out here, but your tape and how hard you play is what separates you. How fast you run to the ball, and I feel like that's evident on my tape.”

Bryce Boettcher's unofficial 40-yard dash time is 4.61. He did not run at the NFL Combine but it would have been right behind Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez (4.57)



Official times from Pro Day will be coming out soon.#GoDucks @lilycrane23 https://t.co/YbNRWIrTAu pic.twitter.com/hMSoBchqLE — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) March 17, 2026