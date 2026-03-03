Oregon's Biggest Weaknesses That Could Prevent the Ducks From Making the Playoff

The Oregon Ducks are entering the 2026 season with lofty expectations under coach Dan Lanning, thanks mainly to the return of quarterback Dante Moore. Other key Ducks chose to forgo the NFL Draft as well, mainly center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, wide receiver Evan Stewart, tight end Jamari Johnson, and the entire starting defensive line.

With increased anticipation for the upcoming season, there are still some question marks for Lanning and the Ducks. What are some weaknesses that could hold Oregon back from advancing farther in or even making the College Football Playoff?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches as Indiana scores as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Linebacker Depth

Oregon has a deep group of outside linebackers, but the inside linebacker depth could be an issue for the Ducks. With linebackers Devon Jackson and Jerry Mixon expected to be called upon to defend the middle of Oregon's defense, will the Ducks have any depth?

The leadership of former Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher might be missed, but both Jackson and Mixon have gained experience throughout their careers. In 2025, Mixon had the fifth-most tackles on the Ducks defense with 57. Jackson was not far behind with 41 (No. 8 on the team).

Can less-experienced linebackers like Gavin Nix, Dylan Williams, and Brayden Platt provide valuable depth behind the starters?

MORE: Predicting Which Round Each Oregon Duck Will Be Picked in the NFL Draft

MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule Update After Rivalry With Oregon State Reportedly Paused

MORE: Elite Quarterback Recruit Includes Oregon in Top Schools

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

2. Offensive Line Play

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry, left, works with Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The return of center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu cannot be overstated, but can he help gel an offensive line with three new starters? The exact lineup is unclear, but Ducks offensive line coach A'lique Terry might have some options at the position.

Offensive linemen like Gernorris Wilson and Fox Crader figure to be part of the rotation, but who else will step up for the Ducks? Guard Dave Iuli is likely to continue holding down the right guard spot, but there are some question marks on the left side of the line.

Oregon can afford to spend some time figuring out the right five along the offensive line, but Big Ten play starts at USC on Sept. 27.

1. Drew Mehringer, Chris Hampton

oregon ducks chris hampton evan stewart Drew Mehringer dakorien moore dan lanning college football playoff injury dante moore | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Perhaps this feels like low-hanging fruit, but Oregon's ability to transition to offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton is the biggest key to the season. Lanning has nailed nearly every coaching hire, but replacing both coordinators in one offseason is a test for any coach.

Under Will Stein in 2025, Oregon's offense averaged 36.9 points per game, tied for 10th-best in the nation. There were some areas of improvement, like a red zone scoring percentage of 85.48, No. 60 in the country. Led by Tosh Lupoi, Oregon's scoring defense ranked No. 12 overall with average of 17.9 points allowed per game, but the Ducks have given up an average of 42 points in their last three losses (albeit all to the eventual national champions).

New energy might be exactly what the Ducks needed at the coordinator position, but will there be any growing pains?

With an early matchup on the road against USC, can Oregon's defense contain Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava and USC Lincoln Riley's offense? Will the Ducks' offense be able to weather the storm on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes? Other games in conference play could also be challenging, including November home games against Michigan and Washington. If the goal is to continue advancing in the CFP, the Ducks have to get there first.