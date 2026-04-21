Five Best Fits for Oregon Tight End Kenyon Sadiq in the NFL Draft

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq enters the 2026 NFL Draft as the top prospect at his position, and he stamped himself as one of the top tight ends in Oregon history and as a reliable red-zone threat under coach Dan Lanning’s high-powered Ducks offense.

Sadiq's last season with Oregon saw him named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year and a finalist for the Mackey Award, recording 51 receptions for 560 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Several NFL teams are considering selecting Sadiq in the first round of the draft. Here’s a breakdown of the five teams that would be the best fits for the No. 1 tight end prospect in the draft.

Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

With Travis Kelce entering what could potentially be his last season, the Chiefs could select Sadiq as his potential successor in the draft. Sadiq joining the Chiefs would also give quarterback Patrick Mahomes another receiving weapon on offense and in red zone situations as Kansas City aims to get back in contention for the Super Bowl after a disappointing 2025 season.

The Chiefs own the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, and Sadiq has the talent to be a top 10 pick. With Kelce entering the final stages of his career, Sadiq, under his mentorship, could make an immediate impact for the Chiefs' offense and receive quality reps.

Carolina Panthers

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After winning the NFC South, the Panthers look to defend their NFC South division crown and improve under quarterback Bryce Young. The Panthers won their division despite posting an 8-9 overall record, and adding Sadiq to their offense could improve Carolina’s win total and take them to the next step.

With the Panthers lacking depth at tight end, Sadiq is a reasonable pick for a franchise looking to reach the same postseason success that they experienced a decade ago.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) carries the ball for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles look to get back to the mountaintop of the NFC after falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Round last season. Dallas Goedert is set to return to the Eagles and could potentially have another talented tight end by his side.

Sadiq would complement Goedert well in the tight end room and provide quarterback Jalen Hurts with another reliable target in red zone situations. Goedert has been Hurts' primary goal-line target the last few seasons, and he could soon have another one to rely on at the same position.

Baltimore Ravens

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens fans keep replaying the heartbreaking end to last season in Pittsburgh. However, the missed field goal that kept the Ravens from the AFC North division crown wasn’t the primary reason Baltimore missed the playoffs last season.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson enters the 2026 NFL season lacking key offensive weapons. With Mark Andrews in the final stretch of his career, the Ravens could select their next star tight end in Sadiq in the draft.

Denver Broncos

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Why not a reunion with Bo Nix in the Mile High City? Oregon fans would love that. While Sadiq would need to fall down the draft board to land in the Broncos' lap, it would be fun to see two former Oregon stars lead Denver to the Super Bowl next season.

Sadiq and Nix played together at Oregon during the 2023 season. In that season, Sadiq was just a freshman and recorded five receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown.

However, a reunion is unlikely with Denver trading its first-round pick to Miami for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. With Sadiq likely gone in the first round, the Broncos would have to make a move.

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