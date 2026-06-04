Two Teams Favored to Sign Stefon Diggs on Kalshi

One of the most intriguing names left in NFL free agency is two-time All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs officially hit the free-agent market after the New England Patriots released him with financial and off-the-field reasons as the likely motivators.

Following his release on the first day of the league year, Kalshi has a market for what team he will play with next, and the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans hold a lead above the rest of the board.

Stefon Diggs Next Team - Kalshi

Baltimore Ravens 40%

Houston Texans 38%

Kansas City Chiefs 24%

Washington Commanders 19%

Buffalo Bills 15%

With Baltimore (40%) and Houston (38%) holding the top two spots in the Stefon Diggs sweepstakes, they also have a big edge over the rest of the field. Note that in order for the market to be graded, Diggs must sign with a team by December 1st, 2026.

Diggs joins “Big Truss” in Baltimore?

The receiving room for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens has always faced some skepticism in terms of depth, with only three 1,000-yard seasons posted by wide receivers since 2020. Adding a veteran like Diggs to the roster would spread out the field alongside Zay Flowers.

Diggs is also a Maryland native, where he went to high school and played for the University of Maryland. There has also been increasing momentum building with Ravens safety Jaylinn Hawkins advocating for him to join the team. He recently commented on Diggs' instagram about the Ravens, to which Diggs responded with an eyeball emojis.

H-Town reunion

Diggs was originally traded to the Houston Texans in the 2024 offseason, where they restructured his former three-year contract to a single year. Unfortunately, his time in Houston was cut to just eight games after tearing his ACL. Before the injury he had 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

Not much has changed in Houston since Diggs left, with C.J. Stroud still under center and Nico Collins lining up on the other side of the field. If Diggs has that “unfinished business” type mentality, Houston could be an option

Ring chasing with Mahomes

Behind both Baltimore and Houston are the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are in the market for another pass catcher, and what better QB to entice one to sign than Patrick Mahomes?

Kansas City is also linked to Tyreek Hill, but with a thin receiver market, Diggs could be on the radar if they miss out on Cheetah.

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