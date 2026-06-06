Oregon Four-Star Tight End Target Malik Howard Announces Recruiting Decision

Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks look to make big splashes with their official recruiting visits in June. With the second weekend of official visits underway, the Ducks have already landed one commitment from four-star linebacker Toa Satele.

One recruit the Ducks hoped to schedule a late visit with on the offensive side announced his decision on June 6. Four-star tight end Malik Howard decided to stay home and committed to the Tennessee Volunteers before making a trip to Eugene.

Four-Star Tight End Recruit Malik Howard Chooses Tennessee Volunteers

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks tight ends coach Drew Mehringer against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Howard chose Tennessee over the Ducks, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

The tight end is ranked as a four-star by 247Sports, ESPN and the Rivals Industry Ranking. He competes for Oak Ridge High School in Tennessee, so his decision keeps him close to home.

Howard took an unofficial visit to Eugene in May shortly after receiving an offer. He even told Rivals after the visit that the Ducks would “almost certainly get an official visit on June 19.”

He ended up committing to his in-state program very quickly into his official visit that’s taking place. If Oregon does still manage to get an official visit and continue a late push, a recruiting flip wouldn’t be unprecedented, but Howard’s decision may indicate that Oregon focuses its attention elsewhere.

Oregon Ducks Tight End Outlook

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eugene has become a hub for tight end development since Lanning took over at Oregon. Former Ducks tight ends coach and current offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer helped Oregon tight ends become NFL Draft selections in consecutive drafts. Terrance Ferguson was selected in the second round in 2025, while Kenyon Sadiq went in the first round this April.

Lanning and Mehringer have also had a successful time finding elite tight ends out of high school and in the transfer portal. Current Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson transferred ahead of the 2025 season and is anticipated to be at the top of the depth chart in 2026 and possibly play his way to a first-round selection in 2027.

There’s also redshirt junior Markus Dixon, who transferred from Clemson and could be next in line on the depth chart. The Ducks welcome former five-star recruit and transfer tight end Andrew Olesh this season, as well as five-star recruit Kendre Harrison.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s tight end position is looking deep entering the 2026 season. Dixon, Olesh and Harrison will all have eligibility remaining and will be more experienced heading into the 2027 season.

Still, the Ducks will likely look to add depth to the position for 2027 and beyond. But the Ducks’ chances of landing a blue-chip tight end are dwindling, especially barring a late flip.

Three-star recruit Colton Johnson is scheduled to take an official visit to Eugene in the third week of June. Three-star recruit George VanSandt is on his official visit and is an in-state recruit from Central Catholic. Four-star recruit Anthony Cartwright II is additionally scheduled to visit Oregon at the end of June.

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