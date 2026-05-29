Oregon Tight End Kendre Harrison Lands on Impressive Recruiting List

The Oregon Ducks have a new weapon coming in at the tight end spot, as they made the addition of five-star tight end recruit Kendre Harrison from the class of 2026.

ESPN tabbed Harrison as the top 2026 tight end, and even compared him to the players they believe are the best 2027 and 2028 tight ends in the recruiting world. Harrison, a prospect from the state of North Carolina, has made a name for himself in multiple aspects of being an athlete.

More About Oregon Ducks Tight End Kendre Harrison

Reidsville football's Kendre Harrison outmuscles a pair of Shelby tacklers on his way to the end zone during their Dec. 1, 2023 high school football game. | Joe L. Hughes II / USA TODAY NETWORK

Harrison is a two-sport athlete, competing in football and basketball, and is expected to play both sports at Oregon. He is expected to be a big man for the Ducks basketball team, while being a contributing tight end for the Ducks in his first college season. Harrison has been able to apply his aggressive nature from football to his basketball skills, but he has also been able to translate his basketball footwork to football, which has only sharpened his tools and skillset.

Harrison is a top tight end when it comes to blocking, which is something that he does well and will continue to do well at the next level. He has no quit in him, as he is a traditional tight end who doesn't want to stop until the whistle blows when it comes to blocking, which is exactly what a coach would want out of a player who will be needed in multiple ways.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46)during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Imagesf | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

While he might not be the most diverse tight end in the route running department like former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq was, he is as freakish an athlete as he is. Harrison measures in at 6-6 and 250 pounds, according to ESPN, which means he would already be a bigger frame than Sadiq. One thing that the newest Ducks' tight end does better than Sadiq is come down with contested catches, as this was his specialty, and he will likely be used in these situations often.

This will be very beneficial for the Ducks, especially near the goal line when things begin to be more crowded. As for the players in the class of 2027 and 2028, both Ahmad Hudson and Xevien Brinson are bound to have great careers, but they will have some work to do if they want to reach the freakish level of Harrison.

Kendre Harrison's Potential Year One Role With Oregon

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, center, scores for the Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even with Harrison having all the traits one could want at the tight end position, he isn't a clear-cut starter. In fact, there's a strong chance he will be a rotational piece at the tight end position, with returning tight end and redshirt junior Jamari Johnson being the player to take charge now that Sadiq is gone.

This Ducks' tight end room is as deep as any room in the country, and will be used as an advantage, which is something that the Ducks did very well last season. Having Harrison in the room only improves the Ducks' offense in both the rushing and passing attack, as he will be beneficial in both departments thanks to his great vertical ability, along with his elite run-blocking skills.

Harrison might be just one of the many freshman to be used in the offense in 2026.

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