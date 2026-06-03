Four-Star Linebacker Toa Satele's Commitment Fuels Oregon's Recruiting Rise

Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks’ first official visit weekend for the 2027 recruiting class seems to already be paying dividends. The Ducks earned a commitment on June 3 from four-star linebacker Toa Satele.

Satele’s decision adds a 14th commitment to Oregon’s 2027 class, as the Ducks look to climb into the top-five in class rankings.

Four-Star Linebacker Recruit Toa Satele Announces Commitment

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett broke the news that Satele chose the Ducks over the Texas Longhorns, the California Golden Bears and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Satele recently took an official visit to Eugene on May 29. He had official visits scheduled for Texas, Notre Dame in Cal in the following weeks, but his trip to Eugene seemed to be convincing enough to pull the trigger on a decision.

The Ducks land a huge addition in the 6-3 linebacker from Mililani, Hawaii. Oregon is prepared to lose some depth at the conclusion of the 2026 season, with key linebackers like Devon Jackson and Jerry Mixon set to exercise their remaining eligibility. Satele’s decision helps the Ducks replenish depth lost heading into 2027.

Oregon Ducks’ Updated 2027 Recruiting Class

The Ducks still have the No. 9 recruiting class in the nation, per Rivals. It also ranks No. 3 among Big Ten programs behind the Ohio State Buckeyes and the USC Trojans, who occupy the No. 7 and No. 8 spots nationally.

Oregon is additionally ranked No. 9 in the 247Sports class rankings, with the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans being the two Big Ten programs ahead of it.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Satele becomes the Ducks’ third-highest-ranked commit, according to the Rivals ratings. Four-star quarterback Will Mencl is ranked as the No. 49 recruit nationally, and four-star edge rusher Rashad Streets is ranked No. 65 in the nation. Satele is listed as the No. 68 national recruit and the fourth-ranked linebacker by Rivals.

Lanning added his third linebacker of the 2027 recruiting class with Satele’s decision. Three-star Sam Ngata and four-star Brandon Lockley Jr. are the two previous commits at the position. Satele’s commitment could mean the Ducks shift their attention away from the linebacker position for the 2027 recruiting class, but a few visits are still on the horizon.

Four-star linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield is scheduled to visit Eugene on June 5, while four-star linebacker Brayton Feister is a player the Ducks have been pushing for.

Oregon Ducks' Recruiting Class By Position:

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback: Will Mencl

Running Back: CaDarius McMiller

Offensive Linemen: Guz Corsair, Cameron Wagner, Avery Michael

Edge Rusher: Rashad Streets

Defensive Linemen: Cameron Pritchett, Zane Rowe

Linebackers: Sam Ngata, Toa Satele, Brandon Lockley Jr.

Safeties: Semanj Stanford, Malakai Taufouu

Cornerback: Josiah Molden

Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks Look to Add More Commitments

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Satele is the Ducks’ first commitment of June 2026, and might not be the last. Lanning earned three commitments in May after a busy April that hauled in five commitments.

The latest decision appeared to be a result of Satele’s official visit to Eugene – and that was just after the first weekend of summer visits for the Ducks. Lanning’s 2026 recruiting class ended with 23 commits and 16 blue-chip recruits. With already 14 commits and 11 blue-chips, Oregon has the opportunity to surpass its 2026 recruiting wins if the month of June progresses in a positive direction.

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