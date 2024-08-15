Oregon Ducks' Troy Franklin Falling on Denver Broncos Depth Chart Amid Struggles
How you play as an NFL rookie in training camp won't define how the rest of your career goes, but it can impact where you slot in for that first season.
Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin was drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Denver Broncos moved up to take the talented wideout, a Duck teammate of their first-round pick in quarterback Bo Nix.
Franklin signed a four year, $4.8 million contract with more than $850,000 guaranteed. What isn't guaranteed is a roster spot, something that is currently up for grabs, no matter the relationship with the future No. 1 quarterback.
In the first preseason game, Franklin saw just one target while barely seeing the field. Could this be a case of the coaches holding him back and giving others the reps because his role will grow in future games? Maybe. But 16 Broncos recorded a reception against the Indianapolis Colts and Franklin wasn't one of them.
Franklin is now in a competition with another 2024 draftee: Devaughn Vele. Out of Utah, Vele is a full five years older than Franklin. Despite nearly 800 yards less in his final year of collegiate football compared to Franklin at Oregon, there's becoming a chance the former Ute steals a roster spot.
The two rookies are competing for the fifth receiver spot on the roster. The top four Bronco wide receivers are Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Josh Reynolds, and Marvin Mims Jr.
The next chance for Franklin to make an impression during live action will be Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. That game, from Mile High Stadium, is set for a 5 p.m. PDT kickoff.
