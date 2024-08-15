Updated Recruiting Rankings: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Commit Akili Smith Jr. Falls
In the updated Rivals250 for the class of 2025, plenty of Oregon football commits and targets saw their position in the rankings changed. Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff currently hold 12 verbal pledges from the top 250 with seven players ranked in the top 100 alone.
Coming off one of the best recruiting classes in Oregon Ducks history in 2024, Lanning looks to continue stacking talent each year.
Biggest Movers
The biggest jumps for committed Ducks came from offensive tackle Ziyare Addison and cornerback Brandon Finney. Addison skyrocketed over 96 prospects and is now ranked as the No. 70 player in the country. Finney's ranking rose 69 spots, up to the No. 165 recruit in the nation.
Moving in the opposite direction, a few Oregon commits saw their positions drop in the most recent rankings. None fell further than outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt who dropped 131 spots, from No. 55 to No. 186.
Quarterback commit Akili Smith Jr. slid to No. 190, down 75 position from his previous ranking. After a relatively inconsistent performance in the Elite 11, Smith Jr. similarly tumbled in the 247Sports rankings update.
Additionally, cornerback commit Dorian Brew fell 21 spots to No. 63 while running back commit Dierre Hill dropped from No. 158 to No. 194 in the Rivals' rankings.
No Change
Wide receiver Dakorien Moore, Oregon's highest rated commit, did not see his position change at all. Other Ducks commits like Safety Trey McNutt, RB Jordon Davison, and WR Dallas Wilson remained in the top 30, only seeing slight movements in their respective rankings.
WR commit Cooper Perry remains in the top 100, while offensive guard commit Alai Kalaniuvalu dropped from No. 125 to No. 127.
Uncommitted and Flip Targets
Quarterback and high school teammate of Dakorien Moore, Keelon Russel leaped over 38 prospects into the top 10. Although Russel is currently committed to Alabama and a flip might seem unlikely, offensive coordinator Will Stein has shown an eagerness to sign multiple prep quarterbacks.
Uncommitted OT Michael Fasusi dropped one spot out of the top 10. Fasusi will be announcing his commitment on Aug. 21 and is currently deciding between Texas, Texas A&M, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Oregon.
Oregon target OLB Jonah Williams also remains uncommitted with a decision date scheduled for Aug. 24. Now ranked as the No. 20 player in the country, Williams will be choosing from Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Oregon, and USC.
Athlete Michael Terry III fell 18 spots but remained in the top 100 at No. 91. With no commitment scheduled in the near future, Lanning and staff continue to battle against Texas, Texas A&M, and Nebraska for Terry's offensive skillset.
