Oregon Ducks' Devon Jackson: Fastest Linebacker In College Football?
Returning seniors Jeffrey Bassa and Jestin Jacobs might headline Oregon football's linebacker unit, but redshirt sophomore Devon Jackson is prepared to take the next step. Entering his third year in the Oregon Ducks program, Jackson has shown his potential to be a contributor on defense and special teams.
"I feel like I'm really confident in my ability in this scheme, in this defense, and how they want me to play. It's really coming to life this year, and I can't wait to show it," said Jackson after Tuesday's practice.
Alongside defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, coach Lanning has stressed the importance of speed in recruiting, specifically at the linebacker position. Touted as one of the fastest linebacker prospects of his recruiting class, Jackson is ready to deliver.
"I feel like no one else can do what I can do in the country. I feel like I truly am one of the fastest, if not the fastest, linebacker in the nation," said Jackson.
Appearing in 12 of 14 games last season, Jackson finished with 17 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Although he entered the program as a consensus four-star recruit from Nebraska, Jackson notes some of the growing pains when transitioning from high school to college.
Jackson said, "It was hard. For me being from Nebraska, I played across the country, and you are that guy. Coming here, well everyone is fast too. You're not the only fast guy, you're not the only strong guy, you're not the only smart guy too. So like, how do you separate yourself from everybody else at a school like this?"
When comparing this year's fall camp to his previous experiences, he noted an increase in the level of competition occurring across the whole Oregon roster. "I love it, because why wouldn't you want to compete in everything you do, in every drill we do and every practice," he said.
The NCAA threw another change at Jackson with its approval of coach-to-player helmet communications.
"I ain't gonna front, it's weird. Like, you never really had that, you hear a coach talking to you on the field. But at the end of the day, I feel comfortable in what I know and comfortable in the defense. So like, for me just trusting what I know and what I see, and go from there," said Jackson.
In order to stand out in the linebacker room, Jackson has focused on the mental aspect of his game and his ability to learn. Coach Dan Lanning has emphasized growth as one of the four "DNA traits" that build the culture of his teams, and Jackson has bought in.
"Last year, I was still making mistakes here and there, 'cause I was still learning," Jackson said. "That's part of learning, you got to make mistakes, but you got to learn from them. This year, there's not very many mistakes, if any really but . . . even if I'm not messing up, like, learning from somebody else because that's how you get better."
