Oregon Ducks' Uniforms Steal the Show vs. Boise State Broncos

EUGENE - The roar of a Harley-Davidson engine echoed through Autzen Stadium as the Oregon Duck mascot led coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks onto the field for their first game of the 2026 season.

On a picturesque 70-degree afternoon in Eugene, with sunshine peeking through the clouds, Oregon’s uniforms shined nearly as brightly. Long known for its boundary-pushing Nike designs, Oregon kicked off the season in style.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks are wearing the program’s traditional yellow-green-yellow combination, giving fans their first look at the classic uniforms in action. The bright yellow helmets and pants stood out in the daylight, while the “Gang Green” jerseys provided the signature Oregon contrast.

The Ducks have been trendsetters for decades in the uniforms space, but this uniform combination is special for its “Past meets the present” theme. Oregon paired the uniform reveal with footage from the Rich Brooks era spanning the late 1980s through the mid-1990s.

The Ducks donned yellow helmets featuring glossy green “O” logos and yellow facemasks. White gloves with green and and striking green cleats tied the combination together.

Here is how the uniforms looked at Autzen Stadium, as the fans rallied with a "stripe out" theme - wearing green or yellow for alternating sections.

Oregon has now worn a yellow-green-yellow combination in four consecutive seasons and 13 times this century. However, Saturday marked the first appearance of this exact helmet.

It is the third time the Ducks have worn the color combination with their Generation O uniforms, and each appearance has featured a different helmet design, per "uniform enthusiast" and apparel designer Jonah Henderson.

Something unique about this particular matchup is how Boise State has developed its own reputation for eye-catching uniforms, most notably built around the Broncos’ signature blue color. That identity is inseparable from the famous blue turf at Albertsons Stadium, one of the most recognizable home fields in college football.

However, the Broncos still impressed with their own uniform combination at Autzen Staidum, too.

Broncos countering with 🔵⚪️🔵. Absolutely phenomenal uniform matchup on deck! https://t.co/RYQ1IZ6PNu — Jonah Henderson (@JonahNHenderson) September 3, 2026

While the football will ultimately steal the show, the uniforms matchup is also a delight for fans with an awesome contrast .... Oregon's look counters Boise State’s modern look with a yellow-green-yellow combination inspired by the Ducks’ past, putting two programs known for distinctive style on the same field.

The Ducks ranked No. 3 in Sports Illustrated's top-10 best uniform combinations for week one, while Boise State came in at No. 4.

Something worth monitoring is if Oregon announces a corporate sponsored jersey patch for their football team.

Many other college football programs are rolling out corporate jersey patch sponsorships - like Ohio State's jersey patch partnership with JPMorgan Chase, valued at nearly $17 million per year - but Oregon has kept its iconic uniforms clean of corporate sleeve/chest patches, so far.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fans will notice two new logos on the field at Autzen Stadium this season, though.

One thing that Lanning hopes doesn't change? Oregon fans showing up big time in what is becoming one of the most exciting atmospheres in the Big Ten Conference. Lanning offered a challenge to Oregon Ducks fans in Autzen stadium.

“Excited! It's finally here, Game Week," Lanning said. “Spencer (Danielson) does a great job of getting these guys ready. They play with an attitude and a toughness that shows up all over film. They've got some really dynamic players that do a really good job, and it seems like it's a really cohesive unit.”

"... we expect the best. What I'm counting on are our fans to show up, pack the place, make it a special environment like I always see at Autzen Stadium. So it'll be fun to be out there on the field again with our guys and time to hit somebody else.”

There is much more at stake for Oregon and Boise State than style points, but the unifoms certainly add another exciting layer to the game.

As the game kicks off there are three things that Ducks fans should know.

Oregon cheerleaders perform as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. NON-CONFERENCE DOMINANCE: Oregon has won 38 consecutive nonconference home games, the longest active streak in college football. Its last loss? Boise State in 2008, 37-32.

2. STARTING HOT: The Ducks have won 21 straight home openers.

3. DAN LANNING AT HOME: A win over Boise State would improve Oregon to 27-2 at home under coach Dan Lanning.

Oregon and Boise State kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium on Sept. 5. The TV broadcast for the game is CBS.

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