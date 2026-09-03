Oregon Ducks' Uniforms vs. Boise State Arrive With Maximum Buzz

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks football squad is nationally known for their style and substance when it comes to their uniforms. Since 2024, the Generation O reinvention of Oregon's slick uniform combinations continues to make headlines.

For the 2026 season, the hype continues as the Ducks return to their roots for a classic look when the team takes on Boise State at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 5.

Tight end Jamari Johnson models the Oregon Ducks uniform combination for their home-opener against Boise State on Sep. 5. | @GoDucks on X

Inspired By The Roots

1994 Oregon coach Rich Brooks is carried off the field following the Ducks' 17-13 victory. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Modeled by senior tight end Jamari Johnson, and debuted in a video highlighting the former Oregon coach Rich Brooks' teams from the late 1980's to the mid 1990's, this uniform uses Oregon's classic colors as an ode to the team's rich history.

The "Gang Green" jersey is paired with the "Mighty Oregon" yellow pants. A yellow helmet features a green shiny "O" and yellow face mask. White gloves and undergarments pair with a cleat featuring all the included colors to tie it all together.

A classic look, made with a modern perspective. For the Ducks, honoring the past in uniforms is a way to usher in the future.

According to graphic designer Jonah Henderson, this is the third time the Ducks wore this "Generation O" specific combination, and the third time this has been used with a different helmet design.

Past meets the present.



Uni combo for the 2026 season opener.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/2J2981VRPT — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 3, 2026

A Stripe-Out Tradition

To accompany the Ducks' uniform design on the field, fans are encouraged to wear a green or yellow outfit coordinating with their seating section. The "Stripe-Out" tradition is quickly becoming one of the signature markers of coach Dan Lanning's tenure, with each home-based opening game bearing the theme since the 2024 season against Idaho.

Big Ten Reactions

During Big Ten media days, coaches and players across the conference gave their takes on which member school (besides their own) had the best uniforms. The Ducks took first place in the rankings ahead of USC, Penn State, Nebraska, and others.

So many to choose from in @B1Gfootball 🤩



We challenged coaches & players to pick the BEST UNIFORMS besides their own 🤔 pic.twitter.com/dSs80zPwbi — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) August 31, 2026

Tight end Jamari Johnson models the Oregon Ducks uniform combination for their home-opener against Boise State on Sep. 5. | @GoDucks on X

A 2025 Season Full of Uniform Firsts

During the 2025 season, the Oregon Ducks debuted their first tie-dye inspired uniform, first glow-in-the-dark uniform, and the boundary-pushing "Shoe Duck" Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman uniform. Below are a list of the firsts for helmets marked during the 2025 season.

The first asymmetrical wings on an Oregon helmet (the "Shoe Duck" Nike wings and modern Oregon wings on either side).

First solid yellow wings on any helmet (vs. James Madison)

First time solid black wings on a green helmet (vs. USC)

First white helmet to have stripes in the modern era (vs. Minnesota)

First time solid white wings used on any helmet (at Iowa)

Dancing Ducks used on the helmet back base (vs. Wisconsin)

First time tie dye decals were used on a helmet (vs. Wisconsin)

First time silver wings were used on a glossy green helmet (vs. Indiana)

First time black wings were used on a white helmet (at Rutgers)

First time green wings have ever been on a yellow helmet (vs. Montana State)

Uniforms Rooted In Substance

The history of Oregon's uniforms go hand-in-hand with the Ducks' lasting relationship with sportswear brand Nike. As detailed in GoDucks' documentary "Rooted in Substance", Nike's partnership with Oregon resulted in the company testing its latest technology with the Ducks' athletes while elevating Oregon's brand image (the "O" logo in the 2000's is a great example).

Oregon's uniform selection is a collaborative process with Nike, designers like the father-son duo of Van Horne Designs, Oregon Football Equipment Administrator Kenny Farr, and a board of selected athletes that give their own input for uniform design and scheduling.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.