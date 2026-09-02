Oregon Ducks’ New Partnership Part of Nearly $34 Million Agreement

Oregon athletics just landed another new partnership ahead of the 2026 football season. Edward Jones announced three new sponsorships with Duke University, the University of North Carolina and the University of Oregon.

Edward Jones will pay Learfield a combined $33,979,532 over a four-year term for the three sponsorships, though Oregon’s individual share was not disclosed. If the parties mutually exercise the extension through 2030–2031 contract year, Edward Jones would pay an additional $9,122,386, bringing the total potential sponsorship to $43,101,918, per the disclosure.

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That's a significant price tag in the new NIL era, even with a partial share.

Included in the sponsorship is football, men’s and women’s basketball and Olympic sports at Oregon.

For Duke and UNC, the partnership includes men’s and women’s basketball.

What Does Oregon's New Partnership Include?

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; The Oregon Duck cheerleaders fire up the crowd perform prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So what does this mean and what will fans notice? Fans will definitely see more Edward Jones branding throughout Oregon sporting events and Ducks content.

As Oregon fans flock to Autzen Stadium for the Ducks' first game on the 2026 football schedule on Saturday, Sept. 5, there will be a few new changes. There will be an Edward Jones logo at each 25-yard line and rally towels at the seats. Also, there will be field-level LED exposure and video board features with in-game announcements.

The entire package provides the company with a collection of promotional and sponsorship benefits, including:

Use of university trademarks and logos

Advertising placements during athletic broadcasts

In-venue signage

Social media integrations and digital advertising campaigns

Game sponsorships

Hospitality benefits

Financial-literacy event opportunities

Certain student-athlete name, image and likeness activation rights

What is notable is the inclusion of student-athlete NIL rights. It creates the possibility for Ducks athletes to participate in select Edward Jones marketing activations... Specific athletes, campaigns and compensation opportunities have not yet been announced but it will be worth keeping an eye on.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off after his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is one of two new logos that will be on the field at Autzen Stadium, joining Progressive insurance. Announced earlier this month, the Ducks were announced as one of 13 college football teams included in Progressive Insurance’s announcement of added on-field logo branding.

Something worth monitoring is if Oregon announces a corporate sponsored jersey patch for their football team. Many other college football programs are rolling out corporate jersey patch sponsorships - like Ohio State's jersey patch partnership with JPMorgan Chase, valued at nearly $17 million per year - but Oregon has kept its iconic uniforms clean of corporate sleeve/chest patches, so far.

Oregon Football Big Winners Of NIL Era

The Ducks brand is becoming one of the strongest in the nation. Whether it be the innovative Nike uniforms, deafening Autzen Stadium or ever-entertaining Oregon Ducks mascot... Oregon has positioned itself as big winners as a strong brand.

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrates with fans after Oregon defeated the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

... And it doesn't hurt when the football team is dominating. Oregon has become one of the most dominant programs in the country, as the only FBS team to win 13 games in each of the last two seasons.

Also, the Ducks’ 38-5 record since the start of 2023 is the best in the country. Oregon is among elite company as one of four programs (Georgia, Indiana and Ohio State) to reach the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons.

As the Boise State Broncos fly to Eugene, Oregon coach Dan Lanning offered a challenge to Ducks fans.

Your weekly construction update, #goducks fans!



Sparks are flying🚧🏗️



Will be the largest indoor practice facility in the nation. https://t.co/6GBHK7deXM pic.twitter.com/sgCxRMfDiU — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) August 24, 2026

“Excited! It's finally here, Game Week," Lanning said. “Spencer (Danielson) does a great job of getting these guys ready. They play with an attitude and a toughness that shows up all over film. They've got some really dynamic players that do a really good job, and it seems like it's a really cohesive unit.”

"... we expect the best. What I'm counting on are our fans to show up, pack the place, make it a special environment like I always see at Autzen Stadium. So it'll be fun to be out there on the field again with our guys and time to hit somebody else.”

Programs around the nation, specifically the USC Trojans, are getting a lot of national attention for having a eye-catching low attendance in the Los Angeles Coliseum for their first game. Lanning made it clear that he expects Oregon fans to show up and show out.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.