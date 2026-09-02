Oregon Ducks’ New Partnership Part of Nearly $34 Million Agreement
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Oregon athletics just landed another new partnership ahead of the 2026 football season. Edward Jones announced three new sponsorships with Duke University, the University of North Carolina and the University of Oregon.
Edward Jones will pay Learfield a combined $33,979,532 over a four-year term for the three sponsorships, though Oregon’s individual share was not disclosed. If the parties mutually exercise the extension through 2030–2031 contract year, Edward Jones would pay an additional $9,122,386, bringing the total potential sponsorship to $43,101,918, per the disclosure.
That's a significant price tag in the new NIL era, even with a partial share.
Included in the sponsorship is football, men’s and women’s basketball and Olympic sports at Oregon.
For Duke and UNC, the partnership includes men’s and women’s basketball.
What Does Oregon's New Partnership Include?
So what does this mean and what will fans notice? Fans will definitely see more Edward Jones branding throughout Oregon sporting events and Ducks content.
As Oregon fans flock to Autzen Stadium for the Ducks' first game on the 2026 football schedule on Saturday, Sept. 5, there will be a few new changes. There will be an Edward Jones logo at each 25-yard line and rally towels at the seats. Also, there will be field-level LED exposure and video board features with in-game announcements.
The entire package provides the company with a collection of promotional and sponsorship benefits, including:
- Use of university trademarks and logos
- Advertising placements during athletic broadcasts
- In-venue signage
- Social media integrations and digital advertising campaigns
- Game sponsorships
- Hospitality benefits
- Financial-literacy event opportunities
- Certain student-athlete name, image and likeness activation rights
What is notable is the inclusion of student-athlete NIL rights. It creates the possibility for Ducks athletes to participate in select Edward Jones marketing activations... Specific athletes, campaigns and compensation opportunities have not yet been announced but it will be worth keeping an eye on.
This is one of two new logos that will be on the field at Autzen Stadium, joining Progressive insurance. Announced earlier this month, the Ducks were announced as one of 13 college football teams included in Progressive Insurance’s announcement of added on-field logo branding.
Something worth monitoring is if Oregon announces a corporate sponsored jersey patch for their football team. Many other college football programs are rolling out corporate jersey patch sponsorships - like Ohio State's jersey patch partnership with JPMorgan Chase, valued at nearly $17 million per year - but Oregon has kept its iconic uniforms clean of corporate sleeve/chest patches, so far.
Oregon Football Big Winners Of NIL Era
The Ducks brand is becoming one of the strongest in the nation. Whether it be the innovative Nike uniforms, deafening Autzen Stadium or ever-entertaining Oregon Ducks mascot... Oregon has positioned itself as big winners as a strong brand.
... And it doesn't hurt when the football team is dominating. Oregon has become one of the most dominant programs in the country, as the only FBS team to win 13 games in each of the last two seasons.
Also, the Ducks’ 38-5 record since the start of 2023 is the best in the country. Oregon is among elite company as one of four programs (Georgia, Indiana and Ohio State) to reach the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons.
As the Boise State Broncos fly to Eugene, Oregon coach Dan Lanning offered a challenge to Ducks fans.
“Excited! It's finally here, Game Week," Lanning said. “Spencer (Danielson) does a great job of getting these guys ready. They play with an attitude and a toughness that shows up all over film. They've got some really dynamic players that do a really good job, and it seems like it's a really cohesive unit.”
"... we expect the best. What I'm counting on are our fans to show up, pack the place, make it a special environment like I always see at Autzen Stadium. So it'll be fun to be out there on the field again with our guys and time to hit somebody else.”
Programs around the nation, specifically the USC Trojans, are getting a lot of national attention for having a eye-catching low attendance in the Los Angeles Coliseum for their first game. Lanning made it clear that he expects Oregon fans to show up and show out.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus