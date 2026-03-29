Oregon Ducks Updated Recruiting Rankings After Losing Commit to USC

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are hard at work balancing spring practices with recruiting the best high school recruits in the country to come play in Eugene. The Ducks have begun to lose some steam in their 2027 recruiting rankings, as they recently saw four-star recruit Drew Fielder, who was committed to the Ducks for more than 50 days, flip to the USC Trojans. With Fielder’s commitment to USC now official, the Ducks have slipped in the 2027 On3 recruiting rankings.

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The Ducks currently sit at No. 13 in the 2027 recruiting rankings by Rivals, although there is a long way to go until national signing day in the fall. Lanning and his staff have put together some top-ranked recruiting classes, as they finished with a No. 4 ranking in 2025 and the No. 4 recruiting class in 2026, per Rivals.

Gap Between USC and Oregon in Recruiting Rankings Grows

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC, who was able to flip Fielder away from the Ducks, have widened their gap between them and the Ducks. Prior to USC flipping Fielder from the Ducks, Oregon had the No. 9-ranked 2027 recruiting class according to On3.

The Trojans currently sit at No. 5 in the On3 recruiting rankings for the class of 2027, with five-star recruit Honor Fa’alave Johnson being the crown jewel of their recruiting class so far.

The Trojans have one five-star, four four-stars, and one three-star recruit. The Ducks are yet to earn the commitment of a five-star recruit, with three four-stars and two three-star recruits currently verbally committed to play in Eugene.

Ducks Behind Four Big Ten Programs in Recruiting Rankings

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of now, the Ducks trail four different Big Ten programs in the 2027 recruiting rankings. The Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 3 recruiting class, the USC Trojans sit at No. 5, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers have leapfrogged Oregon and are ranked at No. 10, with the Ducks sitting at No. 13.

The Ducks and USC are no strangers to recruiting battles with one another, but within the past month, it seems USC has had better luck with landing recruits in which they're locked in a battle with Oregon.

Trojans Beat out Ducks for Commitment From Four-Star Recruit

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans were able to earn the commitment of four-star cornerback Danny Lang, who plays football at Mater Dei High School (California), a school that Lanning and his staff have had success recruiting from in the past.

Oregon will have plenty of opportunities in the coming months to climb back up the rankings and perhaps leapfrog USC. The Ducks' spring game is scheduled for April 25 and is routinely the busiest weekend of the year for Lanning and his staff to have face-to-face time with potential recruits.

After the spring game, the summer visit season can often be filled with commitments from high school recruits, so can the Ducks turn around the momentum on their recruiting class?