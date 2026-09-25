Oregon Adds Surprise Twist to Stormtrooper Uniform Against USC

The No. 20 Oregon Ducks busted out a uniform they've had success with for the USC showdown.

Oregon will roll into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 26 rocking the "stormtrooper" all-white look. Past Duck teams have enjoyed success with the gameday attire. A la the 2010 team led by former coach Chip Kelly, plus the 2012 one that saw former Ducks running back Kenjon Barner shatter school records in that win down in LA.

The No. 12 USC Trojans, meanwhile, countered the "stormtrooper" look with fresh new cleats via Nike unveiled on Sept. 24. But one Ducks defender helped leak out Oregon's own kicks ahead of the massive Big Ten Conference showdown.

Oregon Game Day Cleats Turn Heads

Oregon Football / X

Oregon defensive tackle and former USC Trojans defender Bear Alexander put Duck fans into an excited frenzy.

Alexander posted this image on his personal Instagram stories on Sept. 24, which later made its rounds all across the internet and social media:

OMG THESE ARE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/exoF6zdRTN — 🦆DUCKS VS ALL 🦆 (@ducksVSall) September 24, 2026

USC's cleats features unique coloring at the bottom of the cleat which hands it a reflective look. The Trojans' shoes are the Nike Vaporposite pro cleats. Their gameday shoes come with flexible studs at the bottom, which can allow smooth plant-and-go tactics from USC defenders and skill personnel.

But from what it looks like, Oregon just one-upped USC's cleats. The ones Alexander showed off online comes with the following features: The "UO" of past Duck helmets, the Ducks flock, plus multiple other Duck logos used on past Oregon uniforms. But now plastered clearly on the shoe.

Oregon at USC Comes With Major Implications

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava, center, scrambles against Oregon during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pregame fashion statements aside, this version of Oregon versus USC carries massive implications this early into the 2026 campaign.

For starters, the early conference contenders become more crystallized here. USC is off and running at 4-0 overall, making the Trojans one of nine undefeated teams in the Big Ten as of Sept. 26. Although USC is the only one with four early wins.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet USC clearly has Oregon on its mind. The Ducks have owned the last four games of this series, including winning last season's "Trojans funeral" as coach Dan Lanning dubbed. That Oregon team picked off USC quarterback Jayden Maiava twice and rolled to a 42-27 romp inside Autzen Stadium.

But USC restored its confidence during the offseason. Coach Lincoln Riley leaned into new general manager Chad Bowden to put together the nation's top-ranked recruiting class for 2026, while also adding some impact transfers and hiring hall of fame coach Gary Patterson to run the defense. The freshman class has stepped up right away, with wide receivers Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon, Wyatt, then edge rusher Luke Wafle and tight end Mark Bowman delivering head turning plays immediately.

Yet USC will roll without Mosley in this one. Which comes during a period that Oregon loses its star wideout Jeremiah McClellan.

Legacy Game Attached to Notable Oregon Stars

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Darby Winter

This conference opener for both teams can certainly rise as legacy defining ones. Especially for quarterback Dante Moore, who earns one last crack at the longtime west coast rival that even dates back to his brief time with UCLA.

But Alexander is another who can write his legacy here, by earning one last win against his former school. Then there's the wideouts who must step up in the absence of McClellan, regardless if its Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart or Messiah Hampton.

Finally, edge rushers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti can leave their Ducks careers with earning one more win over the Trojans. The former once again will play in front of his home city. And do it while wearing flashy gear including what's on his feet.

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