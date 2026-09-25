Kirk Herbstreit Issues Warning to Oregon Ducks Before USC Game

LOS ANGELES - The No. 20 Oregon Ducks have a chance to hand the No. 12 USC Trojans their first loss of the season and answer some of the looming questions surrounding the program.

Oregon beat Boise State 34-27 in its opener despite a slow start and costly penalties, then lost 39-31 at unranked Oklahoma State. The Portland State 84-0 blowout showed what the Ducks can do against an overmatched opponent. Saturday’s Big Ten opener will be a far tougher test of their response.

Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit attends the game between the UCLA Bruins and the Oregon Ducks at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

What Kirk Herbstreit Said About Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans

For ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit, Oregon’s talent is clear. His questions surround whether the Ducks will prepare for USC and play together. Herbstreit believes Oregon can win, but warns that talent alone won’t be enough.

"I still believe in Oregon," Herbstreit said on the Pat McAfee Show ahead of Saturday's game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

"I'm still writing off that those first couple weeks, Dan (Lanning) needed maybe those games to get these guys to buy into how important it is to prepare, no matter who you're playing. I need to talk to him, but it reeked of individuality and not respecting your opponent. And they're too good to play that way. I'm hoping those two games were a wake-up call," Herbstreit continued.

Herbstreit also acknowledged that he has not spoken with Lanning about what happened inside the program, basing his takeaways on what he saw from Oregon on the field.

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Oregon Facing A Rising USC Trojans Team

The USC matchup gives Oregon a chance to show that its early struggles were a wake-up call. Can the Ducks start quickly, avoid costly penalties and play together against one of the toughest opponents on their schedule?

"This is the week we find out... I think this is Lincoln's best team that he's had out at L.A. He's got a quarterback that's real. He's got a defense that's flying around for Gary Patterson," Herbstreit said.

That praise for USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is backed by his production. Through four games, Maiava leads the nation with 1,173 passing yards and 12 passing touchdowns. Against a veteran quarterback playing at that level, the explosive plays and defensive lapses Lanning identified after losing to Oklahoma State could be especially troublesome.

If Oregon beats a rising USC team on the road, its early struggles may look like growing pains. Herbstreit believes in the Ducks talent, but that they'll need to show the preparation and togetherness on Saturday.

"I still think Oregon can be the team that, some people would say has the most talented roster, not just because of what they paid, but just looking at them, they have a very talented roster. But can they come together and be a team? They've not shown that yet," Herbstreit said.

College Football Playoff Percentages

Two early losses would be tough on Oregon's College Football Playoff chances.

ESPN’s Playoff Predictor has Oregon and USC with the same 21 percent chance to reach the CFP entering the game.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and linebacker Taylor Johnson (50) react in the second half against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An Oregon win would raise the Ducks’ chances to 32 percent, while a loss would drop them to 7 percent. For USC, a win would lift its chances to 35 percent, while a loss would leave the Trojans at 9 percent.

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's USC Comments

Herbstreit's comments matter because it is echoed by Lanning, who pointed to a "lack of leadership" across his team through two games, and he included himself in that assessment.

Heading into week four in Los Angeles, Lanning revealed that this rivalry game feels charged within his team and shed some light into the Ducks' practices heading into the USC game.

"This is a game that doesn't take anything for our guys to get excited for," Lanning said.

“We got several guys that are from the area getting to go back home. This is a significant game against a really good team, an undefeated team. So that challenge in itself, I think, is going to lend towards really good practices and making sure that we do a good job as coaches to put together a good plan," Lanning continued.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander and reporter Bri Amaranthus | Seigher Brown

The Ducks' uniforms will be flashy against USC, and Oregon fans are hoping their play will match their swag.

At kickoff, the sun will still be hanging over the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as Oregon and USC take the field for the Ducks' Big Ten opener. Two talented teams, a sold-out rivalry setting and plenty to prove should make for a charged evening in Los Angeles. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

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