Three Oregon Ducks Receivers to Watch After Key Injury

No. 20 Oregon (2-1) will take the field on Saturday in Los Angeles to square off against No. 12 USC (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) without a vital weapon in wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan.

The junior broke his foot during the pregame warmups prior to the Ducks’ 84-0 win over Portland State last weekend at Autzen Stadium and is expected to be “down for a little bit of time,” according to Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan warms up before injuring his foot during warmups prior to facing Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss of McClellan robs quarterback Dante Moore of a receiver who had 170 yards on seven catches (24.3 yards per reception), including an eight-yard score against Boise State, and removes a significant asset from the Ducks’ wide receiver room.

Oregon’s depth has been tested with tight end Jamari Johnson sidelined for two games with an undisclosed injury. Although Lanning said Johnson, owner of 725 career yards and five touchdowns (57 yards, one touchdown in 2026) “should have availability,” there’s an onus on the Ducks’ wide receiver corps to step up against the Trojans in Oregon’s Big Ten opener.

Here are three wide receivers Lanning can turn to against No. 12 USC.

Evan Stewart

Sept. 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart stiff arms a defender against the Boise State Broncos on at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McClellan was thrust into a significant role as a redshirt freshman in 2025 after wide receiver Evan Stewart went down for the season with a torn right patellar tendon. He responded with 38 catches for 557 yards and three touchdowns.

Stewart is back and now able to repay the favor, particularly the big-play void created by McClellan’s extended absence.

Seven of Stewart’s team-high 15 receptions have gone for at least 15 yards, with three above 25 yards. Exploiting Stewart’s speed, which he’s used to motor to a team-best 222 yards and two touchdowns, is imperative for contending with the Trojans.

“Speed, great ability, catch point,” said USC cornerback Jontez Williams of the Ducks’ weapons, “all things like that.”

Keep an eye on Stewart to find another gear in Los Angeles.

Dakorien Moore

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore warms up before facing the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What McClellan was to Stewart last year, wide receiver Dakorien Moore has an opportunity to become this season, a young playmaker taking on a larger role as next man up.

And making big plays, like touchdowns of 36, 45 and 63 yards. Moore has scored a touchdown in all three Oregon games, going for 192 yards. At 17.5 yards per catch, he’s second to McClellan among Ducks receivers.

And doing so by averaging a little more than 3.5 catches per game.

The Trojans secondary is susceptible and is coming off a game in which they allowed Rutgers to throw for 292 yards. Moore gives USC another headache in the vertical attack.

Keep an eye out for Moore to receive additional looks against USC with McClellan out.

Messiah Hampton

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, left, celebrates a touchdown by teammate Messiah Hampton against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Stewart and Moore are well-established in the Ducks offense and becoming team leaders, wide receiver Messiah Hampton remains a wild card.

Despite 15 different Oregon receivers catching a pass against Portland State, it was the true freshman Hampton leading all receivers with six grabs. The Rochester, New York, native’s 71 yards were one shy of tying Evan Stewart for team lead in just his third career game.

Hampton used the bonus playing time to double his career receptions from three to six, two of which went for 7- and 17-yard touchdowns against the Vikings.

Here comes his first real test against the Trojans and his first look at a ranked opponent.

Keep an eye out for Stewart and Moore to stretch the field and open up some opportunities for Hampton.

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