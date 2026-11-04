Oregon Ducks Battling USC, UCLA for Four-Star Offensive Tackle Recruit

The No. 23 Oregon Ducks secured a massive victory over previously ranked Northwestern in Eugene on Halloween. In the process, they won back fans who sat inside Autzen Stadium.

But the Ducks received more welcoming news following that 34-26 victory over the Wildcats. This one came via the recruiting trail on Nov. 2.

The Top 25 Recruit Now Considering Oregon

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning | Darby Winter

The Ducks look like they're positioned to potentially keep one notable tradition alive: Adding a towering offensive lineman to boost the trenches.

Now 6-8, 360-pound four-star offensive tackle from JSerra Catholic in San Juan Capistrano, California, Lincoln Fa'alafi placed Oregon on his short list of school options, with Hayes Fawcett of On3 helping reveal his list.

The current junior ranks as the state of California's No. 2 overall prospect per Rivals Industry Rankings. Meanwhile, 247Sports and ESPN rank Fa'Alafi as the Golden State's top prospect for his graduating class.

He's a four-star recruit per all the national recruiting outlets, while ranking as high as seventh among overall prospects in the nation.

How Lincoln Fa'alafi Looks as a Possible Future Oregon Duck

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, center, and Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrate a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon under coach Dan Lanning has recruited mammoth trench prospects on both sides of the ball. Edge rusher commit for the 2027 recruiting class Achilles Reyna is one example of a 6-8 talent verbally committed to the Ducks. Class of 2026 five-star signing Immanuel Iheanacho stands above 6-6.

But size isn't the only main recruiting sales pitch when one takes a deeper dive into Fa'alafi's game on the field.

Fa'alafi glides smoothly and presents some of the best foot technique in pass blocking for his recruiting class. He's a former basketball player from New Zealand, per 247Sports. So his roundball skills especially with developing quick feet translated over to the football field.

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) walks off the field after a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But he combines his footwork with impressive knockback power. Fa'alafi's first punch at the point of contact immediately disrupts an opposing defender's rush plan. Then the massive lineman finishes off his blocks with violent intent, turning to his hands and power to plant defenders into the ground.

His power and leverage moves edge rushers away from the quarterback as far as possible. Fa'alafi could very well contend for a future on the blindside at left tackle down the road. But he can also become a strong contender to man right tackle duties.

Oregon Facing Fierce Competition to Land Top 25 Talent

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the first half in a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon must fend off some notable blue bloods on the recruiting trail to win over this rising talent, including one that's grown in popularity among recruits.

The Big Ten's remaining unbeaten team, UCLA, is on his short list of options. The same Bruins team that knocked off a previously 13th-ranked Ducks team on Oct. 10. Coach Bob Chesney has already aimed to swoop up talent in close proximity to the Bruins, with Fa'alafi now considering them.

But that's not all in the Golden State, as USC is aiming to win him over and build its own 2028 class. Elsewhere, Ohio State broke into Fa'alafi's top seven, which rounds out his Big Ten suitors.

Oklahoma surfaced as the only SEC power he's considering. BYU, out of the Big 12, and Notre Dame complete the final list of teams Fa'alafi is looking closely at. But the Ducks would deliver a major recruiting coup by winning over Fa'alafi moving forward and spark a loaded 2028 class.

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