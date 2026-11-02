Dan Lanning Identifies What Oregon Cannot Afford Against Ohio State

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks beat then-ranked No. 20 Northwestern 34-26, and the page is quickly turned to the team's next game, No. 11 Ohio State on the road.

Lanning spent most of his postgame press conference breaking down Oregon's win over Northwestern, highlighting Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore, quarterback Dylan Raiola, new play-caller Jay Johnson, and more in the process.

Oct 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun, left, greets Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning on Ohio State Buckeyes

However, the Ducks coach was also asked about the upcoming matchup with the Buckeyes. Lanning spoke before the then-unranked USC Trojans took down Ohio State in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but that likely does not impact how Oregon will prepare for the Buckeyes.

“It’s certainly going to be a great challenge. Obviously, they’re a great team, and Coach (Ryan) Day does an unbelievable job. I think it goes back to all the things we focused on this week. We can’t focus on outcomes. Let’s focus on the things that can make us better. There are going to be moments we can watch in this game and say we could have been even better than we were today," said Lanning.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day motions during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"You don’t get an opportunity to make mistakes like that against great teams like Ohio State, so we’re going to have to be at our best. We’re going to enjoy this win for 24 hours, and then when we hit the ground running tomorrow as a staff, we’ll be ready to attack the next team," Lanning said.

The Ducks took care of business against Northwestern, but Oregon did lose a fumble against the Wildcats. Penalties were improved, though, as Oregon was only flagged once for five yards.

Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Preview

Before the season, the Oregon's matchup with Ohio State was circled by many as a potential top-ranked tilt and one of the most anticipated games of the season. Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his team ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Poll, and the Buckeyes started the year as the No. 1 team in the country.

The game between Oregon and Ohio State is far from a top-ranked matchup, but plenty of stakes are still on the line for both teams. After the Ducks picked up a third loss, and Lanning revealed that he does not expect quarterback Dante Moore to return this season, Oregon's College Football Playoff hopes were essentially written off.

Thanks to the chaos in the Big Ten, there is a potential scenario in which the Ducks can reach the conference championship game. However, Lanning and company would need some help from teams above them, like a loss by No. 4 Indiana.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) runs at USC Trojans linebacker Deven Bryant (17) during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for Ohio State, the Buckeyes are hoping to keep their own College Football Playoff hopes alive with starting quarterback Julian Sayin out indefinitely. With quarterback Luke Fahey starting, Ohio State was able to move the ball against USC's defense, even amidst rainy conditions at times. Still, the Buckeyes struggled to finish drives with touchdowns while also struggling to contain the Trojans offense, picking up their second loss of the season.

Losing to USC marked the first conference loss for Ohio State, though, and the Buckeyes have a slimmer path of reaching the Big Ten title game. However, a win over Oregon and Ohio State could eliminate one of its challengers.

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