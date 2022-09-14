We're now on to week three, and Oregon gets an intriguing matchup against the No. 12 BYU Cougars. BYU went undefeated against the Pac-12 last year and the Ducks want to end that winning streak.

This matchup is an opportunity for the Ducks to set the standard for what kind of team they want to be this year and get some crucial momentum ahead of their Pac-12 opener against Washington State on the road.

Our team of writers got together to give our final score predictions. What's yours?

Josh Parker

Prediction: Oregon 38 BYU 28

This will be an exciting matchup with two very talented teams.

BYU has talent at every position, but so does Oregon. This game's going to come down to who wants it more and who wants to make a statement to the college football world that they are here to play big time football.

Oregon’s offense is hot right now after a great regrouping game last week and I expect them to show up as the standout group. Bo Nix and Troy Franklin will continue to build their chemistry while feeding the ball to the other young talented receivers and backs.

The defense will be tested with another great quarterback in Jaren Hall, who has thrown for 522 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in two games. Chase Roberts is a weapon to watch for BYU after racking up 11 catches for 163 yards and a touchdown through two weeks. Their offensive line looked impressive against Baylor, so Oregon needs to do all they can to generate pressure.

A defensive battle is what will be the deciding factor in this game with two explosive offenses. A win for this Ducks this week is what this program will need going into conference play.

Mark Wang

Prediction: Oregon 35 BYU 28

This game is gonna be a doozy. There’ll be plenty of scoring and Oregon is going to come out swinging like they did against Eastern Washington. But this is a good, tough BYU team that beat Baylor in double OT. I think Oregon finds a way to get it done but BYU keeps it close the whole way.

If there’s anything that needs to happen in this one it’s Oregon's defense coming up with some big plays and big stops. In their first game they got shredded. In the second they gave up a few big plays. If there's any game for them to step up and show that they aren’t a liability now is the time.

Max Torres

Prediction: Oregon 31 BYU 24

After getting decimated by Georgia and proceeding to blow out Eastern Washington, we can't confidently get a good read on this Oregon team.

A matchup with a talented and physical BYU team will be a good indicator of where Dan Lanning can take his team in year one. I'm confident that Oregon's offense will be able to put up some points in this one. If they can pound the rock and get their playmakers involved, they should be able to get it done. Nix has to take care of the ball.

On defense, it remains to be seen if BYU will get their top wideouts back in Puka Nakua and Gunner Romney who missed last week's contest with injuries. The talent doesn't match Georgia's, but Kody Epps, Chase Roberts and Keanu Hill all came up with big plays against Baylor. Containing Jaren Hall and keeping him from escaping the pocket will be a big task for a defensive front that hasn't consistently collapsed the pocket. Cal transfer Christopher Brooks is a solid back with big play ability.

Oregon needs to take what is given to them and conversely not give BYU anything easy, as the Cougars went just 3-of-14 on third down last week. Put up points and get off the field on third down.

