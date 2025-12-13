Three James Madison Stars That Could Give The Oregon Ducks Problems

The James Madison Dukes are underdogs in the first round of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks. However, the Dukes have a couple of stars that Oregon will have to keep in check.

James Madison's defense presents a confrontation for the Oregon Ducks' offensive line out on the edge. When it comes to protecting redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore, Oregon offensive line coach A'Lique Terry's unit has to watch out for James Madison redshirt freshman defensive lineman Sahir West.

After sitting out the 2024 season, West broke out onto the scene while putting together 43 total tackles (27 assisted, 16 solo), seven sacks, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble in the 2025 season while making his case for being named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year.

In the Sun Belt title game against the Troy Trojans, he recorded a career-high 5.5 tackles for losses and career-high three sacks in the 31-14 outcome. The future is bright for this game wrecker in the trenches, and future NFL Draft pick down the road.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney on the sidelines in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

West is believed to be one of the more underrated pass rushers in the college game right now. With his efforts, the Dukes' defense ranks fourth nationally in yards allowed per play at 4.1 while also allowing only 1.6 offensive touchdowns per game (ninth in the FBS).

In the one loss that James Madison took this season at the Louisville Cardinals back on Sept. 5, the Dukes gave up 264 total yards. Through West's three tackles and management of Louisville's attack, that was the Cardinals' second-lowest offensive output all year long.

The major question heading into this College Football Playoff first-round matchup is how well JMU's secondary can handle the speed and depth of Oregon's wide receivers and tight ends. With Moore leading the charge, the Ducks have the No. 9-ranked scoring offense at 38.2 points per game and the No. 47-ranked passing offense at 246.8 yards per game.

This is easily the toughest test that James Madison has had to deal with. The Dukes haven't dealt with the size and strength that the Ducks present in all aspects of the field.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

James Madison Quarterback Alonza Barnett III

The offensive leader of James Madison, redshirt junior quarterback Alonza Barnett III, had to overcome many obstacles on his way to becoming the 2025 Sun Belt Player of the Year.

Barnett III tore his ACL in the regular-season finale against the Marshall Thundering Herd in 2024. He missed the Boca Raton Bowl and spent his whole offseason rehabbing the injury, just hoping to make it back in time for the season opener against the Weber State Wildcats just nine months later. Barnett III did exactly that through perseverance and keeping his head down, focused on the task of playing competitive football again.

At the start of the 2025 season, he split time with redshirt senior backup quarterback Matthew Sluka, but eventually earned the full-time starting job back after the first two games. In 13 starts for the Dukes in 2025, Barnett III threw for 2,533 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions on a 59.9 completion rate.

Although he was far from perfect in the Sun Belt championship game versus Troy, Barnett III found ways to put his team in a winning position, drive after drive. He was great in scramble situations out of the pocket, making nothing into something with his 85 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 12 carries.

The Ducks cannot overlook Barnett, who has proved his grit and determination with his injury recovery.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) tries to avoid the tackle of Louisville Cardinals linebacker Antonio Watts (9) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

James Madison Running Back Wayne Knight

The Dukes have a dynamic running attack that nears the top in many different national categories across the sport of college football:

No. 6 rushing offense: 245.8 yards per game

Eighth-most plays of 40 yards or more: 20 plays

No. 10 scoring offense: 37.3 points per game

The name to watch for in James Madison's ground game redshirt senior running back Wayne Knight. On the ground through the first 12 games, he has collected 1,263 yards and nine touchdowns on 190 carries. Knight also had 379 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air on 37 receptions. He's a major reason why the James Madison offense has scored 45 or more points five times this season.

Junior trio of A'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei, and Bear Alexander of the Ducks' defensive line will be up for the challenge that Knight presents offensively with his feet.

It's also worth noting that Barnett III was sacked an astonishing 18 times in 2025, an even more abnormal 34 times in 2024. Getting after the quarterback is the name of the game from the get-go for Oregon coach Dan Lanning's front seven.