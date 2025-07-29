Oregon Ducks To Land 5-Star Athlete Recruit Over Penn State, Ohio State?
Oregon Ducks wide receivers coach Ross Douglas has been busy as of late, receiving a commitment from four-star Jalen Lott from Frisco, Texas, and four-star Kesean Bowman from Nashville, Tennessee.
Five-star athlete Xavier Sabb from Glassboro. New Jersey has become a top priority for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks in the 2027 recruiting class, according to On3's Max Torres. The program already snagged a player from the Northeast area in the 2026 class, Rochester, New York's four-star Messiah Hampton.
Sabb is the No. 1 athlete in the class of 2026 and the No. 12 overall recruit in the country, according to On3's rankings. Standing 6-0 and weighing 180 pounds, he is lightning quick when playing on either side of the ball. He's not sure yet if he will be competing at either wideout or safety at the next level. He could possibly be a two-way player, hardly coming off the field.
“They (Oregon) said if I could play both, I can do that when I get down there. But if there’s one I’m leaning to, I can stay there. And if I have to be versatile, I can do both... As of right now, I’m leaning toward receiver. But if the school wants me to play both, I’ll play both.”- Xavier Sabb on college position via On3
Sabb is planning to visit the nearby Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Ohio State Buckeyes. The USC Trojans, Illinois Fighting Illini, Penn State Nittany Lions, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, and Texas Longhorns are all also in the mix. He took a trip to Eugene in early June.
“The thing that stood out is that all the coaches always checked up on you and made sure you’re good. We had a nice little meeting with Coach Ross (Douglas)...Then we did a little camp down there, and they were always critiquing and making sure that everything you’re struggling with, you get better at. Other than the campus, everybody knows the campus is nice. I like how the coaches treat their players.”- Xavier Sabb on Ross Douglas via On3
Throughout his memorable high school career thus far, Sabb has done it all. On offense, he has 2 rushing touchdowns on 86 total rushing yards, 17 receiving touchdowns on 1,500 receiving yards, three punt return touchdowns, and two kick return touchdowns. On defense, he has nine interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and one forced fumble.
He even got some snaps as a wildcat quarterback on Glassboro's way to its first-ever New Jersey Group 1 state championship victory in his sophomore campaign. The true athlete is also an all-conference basketball player and track and field star in the 100-meter dash and high jump.
Football runs in the family as his eldest brother, Keon Sabb, is a redshirt junior defensive back with the Alabama Crimson Tide. His other older brother, Amari Sabb, is a three-star athlete in the 2026 recruiting class with Glassboro.