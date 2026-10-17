Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Clash Takes Major Turn Amid Julian Sayin Injury

Just when many thought the college football season couldn’t get any crazier, another major injury to one of the country’s best players happened on Saturday. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin suffered a right shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of the No. 4 Buckeyes' thrilling 19-15 win over the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers.

After the win, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day announced Sayin will miss several weeks, meaning he likely won’t be available for the Nov. 7 matchup against the Oregon Ducks. Oregon needs to win out to make the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season, and the Buckeyes are considered the toughest remaining opponent on their schedule.

How Julian Sayin Injury Affects Ducks vs. Buckeyes Nov. 7 Clash

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) leaves the field in a sling following the 19-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not having to play against Sayin in a hostile environment could give the Ducks the advantage they need to upset the Buckeyes, especially if starting quarterback Dante Moore returns from concussion protocol. Moore has been out since suffering a concussion in the Ducks' 41-27 win over the No. 19 USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sept. 26.

The Buckeyes backup quarterback is Luke Fahey, a former three-star quarterback from Mission Viejo, California. Even without Sayin, Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will still be a threat to the Ducks' defense. Smith is considered the front-runner to win the Heisman Trophy, and in Saturday’s win over the Hoosiers, the Ohio State wide receiver recorded four receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.

The Buckeyes having a bye week before their road test at the Coliseum against the Trojans definitely helps amid Sayin's injury. It gives Ohio State the week to regroup and rest up after an emotional win.

Oregon Ducks Challenges Before Ohio State Showdown

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas (12) before the game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the Sayin injury news potentially giving the Ducks an advantage in their Nov. 7 showdown against the Buckeyes, Oregon must first focus on Saturday night’s game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. A loss to the Cornhuskers would all but end the Ducks' chances of reaching the CFP.

After Nebraska, the Ducks will also face the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road (Oct. 24) and the No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats at home (Oct. 31). For Saturday night’s matchup against the Cornhuskers, the Ducks are set to start third-string quarterback Brock Thomas over former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, spoiling his revenge game.

In the Ducks' recent 17-15 loss to the No. 12 UCLA Bruins, Thomas threw for 156 yards and one touchdown on 11-of-15 passes. Thomas entered the game for the Ducks after Raiola was benched, almost fueling a comeback, something Oregon fans hope the Eugene native can build on in a must-win game against the Cornhuskers.

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks enter Saturday night’s clash with the Cornhuskers as seven-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The Ducks and Cornhuskers kick off at Autzen Stadium at 8 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on FOX.

As for the Ducks' Nov. 7 matchup against the Buckeyes, that clash is scheduled to kick off at Ohio Stadium in Columbus at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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