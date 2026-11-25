The Oregon Ducks continue to pick up big victories both on and off the field. The Ducks entered the first College Football Playoff ranking off a bounce-back win, and they haven’t looked back. Oregon has moved up in each of the four rankings, as it remains on a four-game winning streak.

The Ducks rose one spot in the Nov. 24 ranking, from No. 13 to No. 12. Below are three reasons why they are the big winner in the fourth CFP ranking ahead of a rivalry game against the No. 24 Washington Huskies.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the referee in the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Multiple Avenues Still Alive to Reach the Playoff

Many believed that Oregon tumbled all the way from a No. 2 preseason ranking to out of CFP contention already after seven games in 2026. But after the Ducks’ third loss, they made big changes to keep their season alive.

Now there are still multiple paths to the playoff. With the UCLA Bruins and Indiana Hoosiers (who fell from No. 8 to No. 14) both losing in Week 12, Oregon is in a prime position to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday.

A win against the Huskies doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s in the conference title game, but Oregon has the highest percentage chance to win the conference according to the ESPN Football Power Index, at 57.8 percent. The Ducks have a favorable chance to head to Indianapolis on Dec. 5 with a win over the Huskies. And if they get there and win, they’ll be in the CFP.

Tuesday’s CFP rankings also offer Oregon another path to the CFP. While the Ducks are still on the bubble of an at-large bid, losses from teams in front of them – like the Bruins and the Hoosiers – still provide room for them to rise before the field is finalized, especially in the scenario that they don’t make it to the Big Ten Championship.

2. Committee Continues to Look at Oregon Through a Favorable Lens

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) celebrates catching a touchdown pass during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The selection committee showed how it views Oregon right off the bat. Giving the Ducks the No. 23 spot came as one of the surprises of the first ranking, especially given that it was before they even upset the Ohio State Buckeyes.

That initial ranking gave the Ducks room to move up from there. They moved up seven spots with the win over the Buckeyes. Then the committee showed again how it looks at Oregon by ranking it over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the third ranking.

If the Ducks don’t clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship and have to hold out hope for an at-large bid, it would all come down to what the committee thinks. Barring teams winning the conference championship games that aren’t expected to, it appears that Oregon is in a good spot from that vantage point.

3. Threats Ranked Behind Oregon Continue to Fade Away

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looks to the scoreboard during the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the at-large bid, the teams ranked behind a team can be just as important to pay attention to as the ones ranked in front (Oregon leapfrogging Iowa is an example of this).

Some of the bigger threats of making a big jump that were behind Oregon suffered additional losses. For the third ranking, USC and the LSU Tigers’ losses were big wins for the Ducks. A three-loss SEC team might have a good chance of beating out a three-loss Big Ten team for a playoff spot this season, while the Trojans still had two losses before falling to the Hoosiers. Both of those worries already evaporated for Oregon.

And for the fourth CFP ranking, No. 21 Ohio State’s fourth loss of the season was a key victory for Oregon. Although there’s the argument that it takes away from the Ducks’ resume win over the Buckeyes, Ohio State was one spot behind Oregon in the third ranking. The Buckeyes are a tough brand to keep out of the postseason if there are any lingering thoughts that they belong. Oregon doesn’t have to worry as much about them moving up after the defeat to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.