The Oregon Ducks wrapped up their non-conference slate with just about the best-case situation. Most people realize that a win over Georgia wasn't realistic, and two commanding wins over Eastern Washington and BYU have Oregon headed into Pac-12 with not only momentum but also a lot of confidence.

This week, Dan Lanning and his squad will head to the Palouse for a challenging matchup against an undefeated Washington State team that took down a ranked Wisconsin team on the road in week two.

Here's a look at the latest betting odds from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook

No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) @ Washington State Cougars (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12)

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook Betting Odds

Spread: Oregon -6.5 (-118) | Washington State +6.5 (+110)

Moneyline: Oregon -250 | Washington State +188

Point total: 56 | Over (-110) | Under (-118)

Oregon jumped ten full spots in the latest win over the BYU Cougars at home. The offense is fun to watch again in Eugene and both Kenny Dillingham and Bo Nix are a big reason why.

Since a rough debut with the Ducks in Atlanta, Nix has scored 10 touchdowns and hasn't committed a turnover in either of the past two games. Oregon's running backs continue to be effective despite an ongoing rotation heavily featuring Mar'Keise Irving, Noah Whittington and Jordan James.

Defensively, Oregon's front seven has looked solid defending the run, but still has some room to improve when it comes to getting after the quarterback and collapsing the pocket. The linebacker play has been stellar, but the biggest question remains in the secondary in finding a cornerback that can match Christian Gonzalez's consistency and coverage skill.

READ MORE: 4-star LB Blake Nichelson talks Oregon visit, previews commitment

Washington State on the other hand is fresh off a dominant win over Colorado State at home, their second of two relatively easy matchups in the non-conference (Idaho). For a team that lost a lot of significant pieces on both sides of the ball, there's been a high level of execution, chemistry and physicality brought out by Jake Dickert.

Incarnate Word transfer quarterback Cameron Ward looks like he'll be a difficult matchup for any defense he faces this season and his presence could develop into one that gives the Cougars a fighting chance in any game, though it's too early to make that call.

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE