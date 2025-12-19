Oregon Ducks, James Madison Fans Share Unique Bonding Moment Online

For sports fans and social media users, supporting a favorite team usually entails trash-talking the weekly opponent. As the College Football Playoff draws near, tensions between fanbases are ramping up for all but one first round playoff game, leading to an unlikely alliance between foes.

The exchanges between fans of the No. 5 Oregon Ducks and No. 12 James Madison Dukes ahead of their game on Dec. 20 at Autzen Stadium could be described as friendly, and maybe even jovial. Online, fans from both programs playfully tease, compliment, and welcome their opponent; a far cry from the virtual venom spat during a typical playoff clash.

So how did this post-season positivity come about amongst the typical ire of fanbase exchanges? Is it Pacific Northwestern kindness, a disparity in rankings and resources, or the excitement for an unusual pairing on the field? Two popular social media accounts at the forefront of this exchange helped answer these questions.

Fans fill the stands as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

James Madison's Jokesters

When it comes to the Dukes' side of social media, it'd would be a tough mission to find a more prominent account in this exchange of niceties then @JMUSportsNews on X. Not officially affiliated with the James Madison program, this brainchild of JMU alumnus Bennett Conlin and Jack Fitzpatrick amassed a following of over 25 thousand fans after its creation in 2018.

However, the two report that the eyes on their account have significantly grown since the final playoff ranking announcement on Dec. 7. The accounts' sarcastic posts about the Dukes' chances over the Ducks, travel schedule (shout-out to Lime Scooters), and witty responses garner thousands of likes.

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated's Ally Osborne, the two shared their thoughts about the fan culture surrounding this first round playoff game.

"It’s hard to speak for all fans, but the general consensus is a mixture of happiness to be here and motivation to prove to people that JMU belongs," Conlin and Fitzpatrick said. "This is only the Dukes’ fourth season at the FBS level, so making the College Football Playoff is an incredible accomplishment. Winning the Sun Belt was the primary goal entering the season, and making the CFP is an added bonus. As a result, I think you’ve seen JMU fans embrace just being in the playoff field, even if a bunch of national talking heads aren’t happy about it."

"There’s also a hope and optimism that JMU will be competitive and prove that G5 teams like JMU deserve a seat at the table," The two added. "Fans realize that there’s a difference between being the nation’s No. 5 team and No. 25 team, but JMU fans are proud of the team."

To clarify for the dense people in the replies: No, JMU is not bussing to Oregon.



The Dukes bus to an off-campus location where each player picks up a Lime scooter. They then travel as a pack via scooter with the linemen at the front and back to fend off wild animals. https://t.co/Q2jwNmyj1y — JMU Sports News (@JMUSportsNews) December 19, 2025

The Impression of the Oregon Ducks Fan Base

With so much optimism for the Dukes' playoff appearance, it stands to reason that the JMU faithful would bring a sense of humor to their online interactions, but what about the Oregon fanbase?

For Conlin and Fitzpatrick, the reception from the opposing fanbase out West was initially a mystery.

"We knew Oregon had a great fan base, but we didn’t know much about Oregon’s online community prior to a few weeks ago," Conlin and Fitzpatrick. "We’ve quickly learned just how wide the support is!"

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Trent Ferguson (56) celebrates with fans after the Ducks defeated the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

A Duck Fan Poster Speaks on JMU Fanbase

There is one account posting for the Ducks that has a keen understanding of both programs and finds themselves at the middle of this social media ceasefire: @B1GDuckEnergyy. Under the agreement of anonymity, the poster behind @B1GDuckEnergyy spoke to Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated about their perspective as a prominent online Duck fan living in Virginia, near the campus of JMU.

"I see JMU fans a lot around here," @B1GDuckEnergyy said. "I got plenty of friends that even went there. So, I knew they had a very prominent fanbase here. However, I had NO idea their social media presence was so strong and how good they’d be at taking and dishing jokes. It’s been a really fun two weeks!"

Something about the green and yellow… https://t.co/1IJl4ltLwC pic.twitter.com/apWzAENlyd — 🦆 B1G Duck Energy 🦆 (@B1GDuckEnergyy) December 19, 2025

College Football Creates a Melting Pot of Connection

@B1GDuckEnergyy admitted that the silly exchanges between themselves and fans of James Madison has pushed them to continue creating "well executed lighthearted jabs" and that the positivity between each sarcastic remark feels "refreshing" amongst a typical heated back and forth between passionate fanbases. The account poster compared these two weeks online to the weeks of the Iowa and Oklahoma State games this season.

They also gave "massive props" to @JMUSportsNews unprompted regarding their previous exchanges. Funny enough, they also started posting in 2018, another thread of connection between two very different fanbases.

"College football can be so chaotic, and that’s why it’s so awesome y’know?" @B1GDuckEnergyy said. "I’m confident we’ll win, and I think other Oregon fans feel the same. JMU is not slouch, but they don’t have the depth to hang in for all 4 quarters. I think Oregon fans have done a phenomenal job with the Twitter banter. I think in the past, some fans take things a little too seriously. This was a good week of two fanbases knowing how this game will go but turning it into something a lot more fun than just that."

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks fans sing “You make me want to shout” during the second half during a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

JMU Getting the National Spotlight

Though the light-hearted barbs online may be a reflection of recognition or assured victory, there's an avenue with viral posts to shed a light on college football programs that may not get the glitz and glamor of media attention that the Ducks are known for in Oregon. @JMUSportsNews hopes that through this playoff run and its posts online, that there can be a new understanding for group five conference teams receiving their limelight.

"JMU fans exist! And they’re passionate!" Conlin and Fitzpatrick said.

"JMU is a G5 program, but it’s a school that isn’t as small as most people think. The undergraduate population is over 20,000, and the school sold out its 25,000-seat stadium for every home regular-season game in 2025. There’s a proud football tradition in Harrisonburg, with the program winning a pair of FCS national titles before moving to the FBS. The fans care about the football team, and there’s optimism the Dukes could one day join a Power Conference. It’s a bigger and more passionate group of fans than many realize," Conlin and Fitzpatrick added.

The two also shared that they believe the Dukes' fanbase will travel well to Eugene, Oregon. One James Madison fan, @DMVAdventures, documented his travel to Autzen Stadium via train, which was also applauded by Duck fans and media members alike.

I decided to take a train from Washington DC to Eugene, Oregon to watch my team JMU in the college football playoffs. It was an epic journey through multiple cities…. But all of a sudden, in the middle of Montana, things started to go wrong…



Now the question is even though the… pic.twitter.com/hrtRSW9YVi — DMV Adventures (@DMVAdventures) December 18, 2025

From the Internet to Autzen Stadium

Under the lights of Autzen Stadium during a potentially rainy game with high stakes, perhaps there will be a thread of togetherness between fan bases, as these unlikely exchanges on the internet manifest in one of the loudest football stadiums in the country. For once, a purple and gold team will find a warm welcome from the green and yellow.

"The Ducks have a top fan base in college football, and their fans have been great all week. We’ve enjoyed the interactions. Oregon fans are passionate and intelligent, which can be a hard combination to find in 2025. They’re good sports and have impressive knowledge of the game, which has made for a great week of engagement," Conlin and Fitzpatrick said.

"My message to JMU fans is to just laugh through the pain and it will be over quickly (I still love y’all tho xoxo)," @B1GDuckEnergyy said.