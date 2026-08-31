All Oregon Ducks Who Made NFL Rosters After Cuts
In this story:
Preseason play has officially wrapped up, which means NFL teams have finalized their 53-man rosters for the 2026 season. Sunday’s 53-man roster deadline featured the return of several former Oregon Ducks stars to their NFL rosters. Several rookies selected in the 2026 NFL Draft also made the cut after impressive preseason performances.
With rosters officially finalized, here’s a breakdown of the former Ducks who made the cut as the 2026 NFL season kicks off on Sept. 9.
Non-Rookies and Veterans Who Made NFL Rosters
- Justin Herbert, quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers
- Bo Nix, quarterback, Denver Broncos
- Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Washington Commanders
- Bucky Irving, running back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Troy Franklin, wide receiver, Denver Broncos
- Tez Johnson, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Penei Sewell, offensive lineman, Detroit Lions
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, offensive lineman, Las Vegas Raiders
- Terrance Ferguson, tight end, Los Angeles Rams
- Juwan Johnson, tight end, New Orleans Saints
- Johnny Mundt, tight end, Philadelphia Eagles
- Alex Forsyth, offensive lineman, Denver Broncos
- T.J. Bass, offensive lineman, Dallas Cowboys
- DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, defensive tackle, New York Giants
- Arik Armstead, defensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Christian Gonzalez, linebacker, New England Patriots
- Jevon Holland, safety, New York Giants
- Deommodore Lenoir, cornerback, San Francisco 49ers
- Troy Dye, linebacker, Los Angeles Chargers
Several former Oregon Ducks who are not rookies made the cut for their initial 53-man rosters. The most obvious stars are quarterbacks Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) and Bo Nix (Denver Broncos).
Former Oregon Ducks Who Were Released and On Injured Reserve
Two former Ducks are on injured resevre/PUP including Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Green Bay Packers cornerback Jordon Riley.
There were some surprising cuts on Sunday as two former Ducks stars were left off their 53-man rosters, Washington Commanders outside linebacker DJ Johnson and Carolina Panthers cornerback Troy Hill.
Rookies Who Made Rosters
- Kenyon Sadiq, tight end, New York Jets
- Dillon Thieneman, safety, Chicago Bears
- Emmanuel Pregnon, offensive lineman, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jadon Canady, defensive back, Kansas City Chiefs
- Bryce Boettcher, linebacker, Indianapolis Colts
- Malik Benson, wide receiver, Las Vegas Raiders
- Alex Harkey, offensive lineman, Los Angeles Chargers
All seven former Ducks selected in the 2026 NFL Draft made the cut to their teams' final 53-man roster. Among the Ducks' rookies with impressive preseason performances was linebacker Bryce Boettcher.
In the Colts three preseason matchups against the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, and Detroit Lions, Boettcher displayed his toughness and physicality as a linebacker, making hard hits on several plays.
Boettcher finished the preseason strong, as in the Colts' 25-16 loss to the Lions on Saturday, the former Ducks linebacker recorded six tackles and a forced fumble. During the Colts three preseason games, Boettcher finished with 10 total tackles and a forced fumble.
First-round pick and No. 25 overall selection by the Chicago Bears, Dillon Thieneman also displayed his athleticism throughout the preseason, which included matchups against the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, and Tennessee Titans.
While Thieneman struggled at times in preseason, he showed flashes of his talent, especially in the finale against the Titans. Thieneman displayed excellent coverage against the former Ohio State star wide receiver Carnell Tate in the Bears' 24-15 win over the Titans, something he looks to carry with him to the regular season.
Thieneman can develop into a talented NFL safety with the Bears, as his one year with the Ducks was special. Thieneman finished the 2025 season with the Ducks, recording 92 total tackles, two interceptions, and one sack.
Former Ducks star tight end and No. 16 overall pick Kenyon Sadiq did not appear in the preseason for the New York Jets, recovering from a sports hernia procedure. Despite missing the preseason, Sadiq could still put together a memorable rookie season for a New York fanbase that is desperate to see winning football. Sadiq finished his Ducks career on a high note, winning Big Ten Tight End of the Year and recording 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.
Noah Whittington Left Off Houston Texans Roster
One rookie who missed the cut was former Ducks running back Noah Whittington, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans. However, Whittington showed some promising strides throughout the preseason for the Texans. In the Texans' 27-7 preseason home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Whittington led Houston in rushing, recording 13 carries for 40 yards.
Left off the Texans' 53-man roster, it'll be interesting to see what's next for Whittington in his professional football playing career. During his six-year collegiate career with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Oregon Ducks, Whittington recorded 523 carries for 2,950 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Earning a spot on the Texans' practice squad could be in the former Ducks running back's future, or he could take his talents elsewhere, either in the NFL or another league.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.