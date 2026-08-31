All Oregon Ducks Who Made NFL Rosters After Cuts

Preseason play has officially wrapped up, which means NFL teams have finalized their 53-man rosters for the 2026 season. Sunday’s 53-man roster deadline featured the return of several former Oregon Ducks stars to their NFL rosters. Several rookies selected in the 2026 NFL Draft also made the cut after impressive preseason performances.

With rosters officially finalized, here’s a breakdown of the former Ducks who made the cut as the 2026 NFL season kicks off on Sept. 9.

Non-Rookies and Veterans Who Made NFL Rosters

Aug 27, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Herbert, quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers

Bo Nix, quarterback, Denver Broncos

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Washington Commanders

Bucky Irving, running back, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Troy Franklin, wide receiver, Denver Broncos

Tez Johnson, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Penei Sewell, offensive lineman, Detroit Lions

Jackson Powers-Johnson, offensive lineman, Las Vegas Raiders

Terrance Ferguson, tight end, Los Angeles Rams

Juwan Johnson, tight end, New Orleans Saints

Johnny Mundt, tight end, Philadelphia Eagles

Alex Forsyth, offensive lineman, Denver Broncos

T.J. Bass, offensive lineman, Dallas Cowboys

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts

Kayvon Thibodeaux, defensive tackle, New York Giants

Arik Armstead, defensive tackle, Jacksonville Jaguars

Christian Gonzalez, linebacker, New England Patriots

Jevon Holland, safety, New York Giants

Deommodore Lenoir, cornerback, San Francisco 49ers

Troy Dye, linebacker, Los Angeles Chargers

Several former Oregon Ducks who are not rookies made the cut for their initial 53-man rosters. The most obvious stars are quarterbacks Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) and Bo Nix (Denver Broncos).

Former Oregon Ducks Who Were Released and On Injured Reserve

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two former Ducks are on injured resevre/PUP including Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Green Bay Packers cornerback Jordon Riley.

There were some surprising cuts on Sunday as two former Ducks stars were left off their 53-man rosters, Washington Commanders outside linebacker DJ Johnson and Carolina Panthers cornerback Troy Hill.

Rookies Who Made Rosters

New York Jets tight end and 1st round draft pick Kenyon Sadiq (16) takes a water break during a practice for the New York Jets at their training facility on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Florham Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kenyon Sadiq, tight end, New York Jets

Dillon Thieneman, safety, Chicago Bears

Emmanuel Pregnon, offensive lineman, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jadon Canady, defensive back, Kansas City Chiefs

Bryce Boettcher, linebacker, Indianapolis Colts

Malik Benson, wide receiver, Las Vegas Raiders

Alex Harkey, offensive lineman, Los Angeles Chargers

All seven former Ducks selected in the 2026 NFL Draft made the cut to their teams' final 53-man roster. Among the Ducks' rookies with impressive preseason performances was linebacker Bryce Boettcher.

In the Colts three preseason matchups against the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, and Detroit Lions, Boettcher displayed his toughness and physicality as a linebacker, making hard hits on several plays.

Jun 10, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) participates in a drill during minicamp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boettcher finished the preseason strong, as in the Colts' 25-16 loss to the Lions on Saturday, the former Ducks linebacker recorded six tackles and a forced fumble. During the Colts three preseason games, Boettcher finished with 10 total tackles and a forced fumble.

First-round pick and No. 25 overall selection by the Chicago Bears, Dillon Thieneman also displayed his athleticism throughout the preseason, which included matchups against the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, and Tennessee Titans.

While Thieneman struggled at times in preseason, he showed flashes of his talent, especially in the finale against the Titans. Thieneman displayed excellent coverage against the former Ohio State star wide receiver Carnell Tate in the Bears' 24-15 win over the Titans, something he looks to carry with him to the regular season.

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thieneman can develop into a talented NFL safety with the Bears, as his one year with the Ducks was special. Thieneman finished the 2025 season with the Ducks, recording 92 total tackles, two interceptions, and one sack.

Former Ducks star tight end and No. 16 overall pick Kenyon Sadiq did not appear in the preseason for the New York Jets, recovering from a sports hernia procedure. Despite missing the preseason, Sadiq could still put together a memorable rookie season for a New York fanbase that is desperate to see winning football. Sadiq finished his Ducks career on a high note, winning Big Ten Tight End of the Year and recording 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.

Noah Whittington Left Off Houston Texans Roster

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Noah Whittington (26) runs with the ball during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One rookie who missed the cut was former Ducks running back Noah Whittington, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans. However, Whittington showed some promising strides throughout the preseason for the Texans. In the Texans' 27-7 preseason home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Whittington led Houston in rushing, recording 13 carries for 40 yards.

Left off the Texans' 53-man roster, it'll be interesting to see what's next for Whittington in his professional football playing career. During his six-year collegiate career with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Oregon Ducks, Whittington recorded 523 carries for 2,950 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Earning a spot on the Texans' practice squad could be in the former Ducks running back's future, or he could take his talents elsewhere, either in the NFL or another league.

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