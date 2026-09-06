Spencer Danielson Shares Why Boise State Practiced Oregon’s ‘Shout’ for Weeks
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EUGENE - The No. 2 Oregon Ducks walked out of Autzen Stadium as victors by a small margin, punching in a win against Boise State 34-27. The game, which went blow-for-blow until the very end, featured a mark of strategy from Boise State coach Spencer Danielson and crew.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, as the Duck athletes stood still during the programs' iconic "Shout" celebration, the Boise State athletes danced along. From the sidelines to the field, blue and orange jerseys bounced up and down to the music. According to Danielson, this wasn't athletes getting lost in the moment, this celebration was planned.
Spencer Danielson Explains Boise State "Shout" Celebration
When asked about the "Shout" participation by the Broncos players from Ally Osborne at Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated, Danielson admitted it was a plan created during fall camp.
"It was," Danielson said. "You know, we've worked that for really since fall camp. So whenever it goes fourth quarter, we're gonna always bring it up in that in between the 40s and go high fours, and we played the "Shout" song every time, knowing that 'Hey, this is what it's going to be, regardless what the score is.'"
"We have to be a team that plays our best the fourth quarter, and we're going to have a lot of joy. So what everybody saw today is what we've been doing at practice for weeks now, and I'm proud of our guys find a way to continue to fight."
Though the Broncos proceeded to sink one 36 yard field goal to close out their offensive effort at Autzen, the gesture still felt pointed, as the Broncos were able to stay in the game up until the end of the third quarter.
The Ducks also deployed this strategy when visiting the Wisconsin Badgers in 2024, dancing to "jump around."
Spencer Danielson Reflects On Close Loss to Oregon Ducks
"We didn't get it done tonight, man," Danielson said. "There's no moral victories. We're gonna talk about that more. My heart hurts. You know, when you put your all into something, when you go all the chips on the table, and you come up short, it hurts."
"We knew going in the season we have to be a team that plays hard, plays physical, and we're not there yet. But we got to continue to take steps. So what's delayed is not denied. Hats off to Coach Lanning and the Oregon football team. That's a really good football team we played tonight. Great schematically in all three bases. They played really hard, and they obviously found a way to get it done tonight, and we didn't," Danielson said.
To the Broncos' credit, they were able to punch in 4-4 on red zone attempts, going 2-3 on fourth downs where Oregon came up empty on multiple occasions when a conversion on short yardage was needed.
Spencer Danielson On the Defense
When it comes to successes for the Broncos, Danielson highlighted how Boise State's tackling, which has struggled in the past, came up big against Oregon. A fumble recovery plus 11 total tackles from safety Travis Anderson leading a room of 16 tacklers this game kept the Ducks on edge.
"Yeah, our defense blew around today. We obviously got to tighten somethings up in some of these situations. We gave up too many explosive plays today, but man, they did a really good job finding ways to create turnovers on downs and made some really big time stumps," Danielson said.
Spencer Danielson On The Depth Chart Releases
Finally, there's the question of the depth chart releases. The week leading up to traveling to Oregon, Danielson and crew reacted to Oregon choosing to not release their depth chart by declining to unveil their own, which they were reportedly intending to release a two-depth report.
When asked if not releasing a chart helped or hurt the team in their inagural game, Danielson pointed to a season opener leaving a lot of questions.
"I have no idea. Good question. I think going into a game , I mean, there's a lot of semantics when you go into game one, a lot of question marks on both sides. Yeah, I don't know," Danielson said.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.