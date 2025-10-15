Oregon Fans Will Love What Dan Lanning Said About Brandon Finney Jr.
A matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights offers the No. 8 Oregon Ducks the opportunity to bounce back from their first loss of the season and show how they handle adversity.
The freshmen class has played a big role in the Ducks' success early and the season, and the team may lean on them again at Rutgers. Coach Dan Lanning talked about cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.'s emerging role on the team as one of the program’s true freshmen.
Lanning also addressed what stands out about the Scarlet Knights ahead of the team’s trip to New Jersey.
What Lanning Said
Opening Statement:
“A really good practice today. Good competition, some really good back and forth from both sides of the ball and special teams, so we're excited to attack it.”
Brandon Finney Jr.’s Trajectory As Oregon’s Next Great Cornerback:
“He's long. He has great size. I think that's a common trait and speed. His speed certainly helped him. Had the shot, you know, last weekend that he was able to close on. And then his preparation is second to none. He works really hard, watches a lot of film, works hard in the practice field, strains in practice, and it shows up in the game.”
How Finney’s Found His Voice In The Cornerback Room:
“I think he's been more of a man of action kind of guy rather than a guy that's going to have a loud voice, and everybody has to be who they are. But he goes out there and competes, and I think his energy comes from when he's out there making plays.”
If He’s Relived He Secured Finney’s Commitment:
“I'm certainly glad. You always worry about the ones you get, not the ones you don't. And really glad to see his development, what he's done, but it was a battle for sure, and thrilled that he's here.”
How Quickly He Recognized Finney Could Contribute Immediately:
“It didn't take long. It was just gonna be more about, okay, how much can he process and articulate and execute on the field. There's a lot that we do, but you can see early that he's a player, that’s got a chance to play at a high level for us.”
Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu’s Leadership:
“Poncho has been consistent throughout the year. He's got a voice that everybody respects. He comes out and works every single day. That hasn't changed. But he’s not a guy that's afraid or going to hide back behind and not say what he sees and attack it.”
How He Looks To Rebalance The Running Back Room Against Rutgers:
“You go in the game, and you say, okay, what fits in your plan, and what packages are guys being carried in? You know, again, we ran the ball really effectively at times in the first half and just didn't come back to that enough in the second half. But running games are really important piece of what we do, and it'll continue to be a big piece of what we do.”
What The Linebackers Need To Clean Up:
“More than anything, clear, concise rules from the front and the back. You know, those guys got to work together, so it has to be tied together, and we didn't do a good job of coaching that.”
Indiana’s Simulated Pressures Causing Confusion Up Front:
“We corrected them. Yeah, we corrected them on Monday. Any other Indiana questions? They played really good guys. They played really good. They had a better plan than us, and we played that game last Saturday.”
What Makes Rutgers’ Special Teams Unit Effective:
“They're extremely aggressive, really aggressive, especially in their punt block unit. Coach Schiano has a great history of going after the punter and applying pressure. And it doesn't mean they always get there, but it usually means they create some havoc in the process, right?”
“They also are aggressive in their other units as well. So, kick off, they've done several surprise onside kicks in his career. There's a lot of stuff that our guys had to be prepared for. It's kind of similar to everything they do on their on their side. They're aggressive in all facets.”
What Stands Out About Rutgers Defensive Lineman Eric O’Neill:
“Great technique. Can vary the technique that he uses. So, you have to have an awareness of that. It shows up at different moments. He has good pass-rush value. He does a lot of good things.”
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs Pushing for Former Penn State 5-Star Recruit
MORE: Why Bucky Irving Still Has NFL Star Potential Despite Injury Setback
MORE: Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano Gets Candid On NIL Gap Before Oregon Ducks Game
The Penn State Road Game Preparing Them For Another Cross-Country Trip:
“We had a couple travel games so far, whether it's Northwestern, Penn State, this one here. I think that we get better every single opportunity we get when we make those arrangements, make the travel arrangements, make small adjustments to make us better.”
What James Ferguson-Reynolds Does Well:
“This guy's got juice. He feels like he's a linebacker or running back out there in the locker room, and he takes a lot of pride in his job and what he does. He's changed the game for us a couple times this season already, whether it's a fake or a great kick there to flip the field. I mean, he's had some really good moments.”